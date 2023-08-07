Revolutionary Saltwater Battery Technology Now Available for IP Development and Commercialization

Salgenx S12MW 12,000 kWh Grid Scale Energy Storage Battery System Salgenx S3000 Salt Water Battery Energy System Salgenx Tech Report Denmark Wind Turbine ORC Turbine Generator for Cogeneration of Thermal Storage

Breakthrough saltwater battery tech open for IP development and commercialization. Energizing a sustainable future.

By making our Saltwater Battery Technology available for IP development and commercialization, others can contribute to the renewable energy revolution and drive impactful change across industries.” — Greg Giese CEO of Salgenx

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking innovation in energy storage has emerged, paving the way for a more sustainable and eco-friendly future. Leading the charge in the realm of renewable energy storage, Salgenx (a division of Infinity Turbine LLC), a trailblazer in clean technology, is excited to announce the availability of its cutting-edge Saltwater Battery Technology for groups seeking to develop their own intellectual property (IP) and commercialize this transformative energy solution.

The Saltwater Battery Technology represents a paradigm shift in grid-scale energy storage, addressing the pressing need for efficient and sustainable solutions to power our world. Unlike traditional batteries that rely on hazardous materials and pose environmental risks, the Saltwater Battery is safe, non-toxic, and fully recyclable. This breakthrough technology not only minimizes environmental impact but also promises remarkable advancements in energy storage efficiency and durability.

With Salgenx's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration, interested groups, organizations, and entrepreneurs now have the unique opportunity to leverage this revolutionary Saltwater Battery Technology to create their own proprietary IP. By partnering with Salgenx, these visionaries can access the necessary tools, expertise, and resources to develop their own customized solutions tailored to their specific needs.

"We believe in the power of innovation and the potential for change that lies within each creative mind," stated Greg Giese, CEO of Salgenx. "By making our Saltwater Battery Technology available for IP development and commercialization, we are empowering others to contribute to the renewable energy revolution and drive impactful change across industries."

The benefits of the Saltwater Battery Technology extend beyond its environmental advantages. Its versatile design makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, including renewable energy storage for homes, businesses, industrial complexes, and even electric vehicle charging stations. By harnessing the potential of saltwater as an energy storage medium, Salgenx has unlocked a game-changing solution that can reshape the energy landscape.

In addition to providing access to the technology, Salgenx offers comprehensive support throughout the IP development and commercialization process. This includes technical guidance, research and development assistance, as well as access to a network of experts who are passionate about driving sustainable innovation forward.

For more information on how to embark on this transformative journey toward renewable energy storage innovation, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Salgenx website.

Salgenx has recently published the "Salgenx Saltwater Redox Flow Battery Technology Review," a comprehensive report detailing the advancements and capabilities of their innovative energy storage technology along with simultaneous production of graphene, cathode materials, and carbon nano-onions (CNO). The report provides an in-depth analysis of flow battery technology and their possible applications in a saltwater battery system. It highlights the benefits of redox flow batteries, offering valuable insights into the future of grid-scale energy storage. The report is available through Infinity Turbine website: https://www.infinityturbine.com

Salgenx, a division of Infinity Turbine LLC is committed to advancing the development of this innovative technology through collaboration with industry partners, academic institutions, and government agencies. The company anticipates pilot projects and commercial deployments in the future when funding becomes available, contributing to the global transition towards a clean and sustainable energy infrastructure.

