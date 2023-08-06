Joint statement on Vancouver Pride

CANADA, August 6 - Premier David Eby; Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity; and Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, have released the following joint statement in honour of Vancouver Pride:

“Pride 2023 has brought together families, friends, neighbours, supporters and champions in communities throughout B.C. to show our unwavering support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and equal rights for all.

“Today, we celebrate Vancouver Pride, the largest event of its kind in Western Canada. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to join the festivities and witness the incredible talent and commitment of artists, advocates and 2SLGBTQIA+ community members.

“Pride celebrations are a source of fun and excitement, as well as a time to support one another and lift each other up.

“Pride began as a protest more than 50 years ago and this fight for basic human rights continues today. We join all the voices speaking out in solidarity, proudly celebrating the incredible diversity of our province, and everyone’s equal right to be themselves and love whomever they choose.

“We also know there have been incidents of hate, threats and violence against 2SLGBTQIA+ people in B.C. and around the world. This includes a concerning rise in incidents targeting transgender and gender-diverse people. This hate has no place in our communities and will not diminish the love and support that are at the heart of Pride celebrations.

“We’re building a more welcoming B.C. for everyone, and Pride is an opportunity to reinforce the importance of inclusivity, equality and safety – each and every day.

“Today and every day, we encourage all British Columbians to be part of building a safe, inclusive and respectful province for everyone to call home.”