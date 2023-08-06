Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Size Worth US$ 19.9 Billion by 2028, CAGR 8.1%

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, August 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big is The Stem Cell Manufacturing Market?

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled "Stem Cell Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" by IMARC Group, finds that the global stem cell manufacturing market size reached US$ 12.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2023-2028.

What are Stem Cell Manufacturing?

Stem cells are unique, multifaceted cells that develop into different cell types, including muscle, blood, and brain cells. They are commonly obtained from blood, bone marrow, embryo, umbilical cord, and placenta. They are cultured and multiplied in laboratory settings, providing an abundant supply for various applications. They are extensively researched for their efficacy in treating multiple conditions, such as neurodegenerative diseases, diabetes, and heart disease. They are cryopreserved to maintain their viability and are extensively used for human disease modeling, drug discovery, gene therapy, and tissue engineering. Besides this, they help decrease the need for organ donations and reduce the time patients spend on transplant waiting lists.

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising prevalence of chronic and degenerative diseases worldwide represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for efficient stem cell manufacturing processes. Additionally, the increasing awareness about the potential of regenerative medicine and the growth of the global aging population, who are more susceptible to chronic illnesses, is favoring market growth.

part from this, advancements in biotechnology are leading to improved manufacturing techniques. Furthermore, continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities, coupled with growing governmental support for stem cell studies, are offering a favorable market outlook.

Moreover, the emergence of induced pluripotent stem cells is positively influencing the market.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Anterogen Co. Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Corning Incorporated, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Takara Bio Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type and end use.

Breakup by Product:

• Consumables

o Culture Media

o Others

• Instruments

o Bioreactors and Incubators

o Cell Sorters

o Others

• Stem Cell Lines

o Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSC)

o Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC)

o Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC)

o Embryonic Stem Cells (ESC)

o Neural Stem Cells (NSC)

o Multipotent Adult Progenitor Stem Cells

Breakup by Application:

• Research Applications

o Life Science Research

o Drug Discovery and Development

• Clinical Application

o Allogenic Stem Cell Therapy

o Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

• Cell and Tissue Banking Applications

Breakup by End User:

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Academic Institutes, Research Laboratories and Contract Research Organizations

• Hospitals and Surgical Centers

• Cell and Tissue banks

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

