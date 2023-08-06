Radiology Information System Market Analysis Report, Industry Growth 2023-2028

Radiology Information System Market Report 2023-2028

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among individuals is positively influencing the market

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled "Radiology Information System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" by IMARC Group, finds that the global radiology information system market size reached US$ 967.5 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,518 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2023-2028.

What is Radiology Information System?

A radiology information system (RIS) is a specialized software solution that is used in healthcare facilities, particularly radiology departments, to manage and streamline the workflow associated with medical imaging procedures. It facilitates the collection, storage, and retrieval of patient radiological data and administrative and operational tasks. It enables seamless communication and coordination among radiologists, technicians, administrative staff, and referring physicians. It assists in enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of radiology services and improving patient experience. Besides this, it aids in ensuring a smooth workflow from appointment scheduling to image interpretation and reporting.

Radiology Information System Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for advanced and integrated healthcare information technology (IT) solutions represents one of the major factors strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising adoption of RIS, as it enhances patient care and optimizes operational efficiency, is propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, the increasing integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), in RIS to enhance diagnostic accuracy, speed up image analysis, and support predictive analytics is bolstering the growth of the market.

Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among individuals is positively influencing the market. In line with this, the rising focus on patient-centric care approach is impelling the growth of the market.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Advanced Data Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, Covetus LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Kareo Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medinformatix Inc, Novarad and Siemens AG.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type and end use.

Breakup by Type:

• Integrated Radiology Information Systems

• Standalone Radiology Information Systems

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• Web-based

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Office-Based Physicians

• Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

