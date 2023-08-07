VPL’s data-focused Supply Chain Visibility Platform saves millions compared to traditional freight management programs
VPL has saved $5M for clients over the past 12 months based on a 30% average reduction in shipping costs.
We see all of the data, we identify the greatest opportunities for improvement, and we help our customers tackle them.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VPL, a leading provider of smart supply chain software for the healthcare market, has saved $5M for clients over the past 12 months based on a 30% average reduction in shipping costs.
— Eric McGlade, Co-founder and CEO, VPL
Over the course of a year, VPL identified $1.4M in supplier fees that could be saved. Transparency into supplier fees and actionable insights turn into cost savings with features only available through the VPL Platform.
“We see all of the data, we identify the greatest opportunities for improvement, and we help our customers tackle them,” said Eric McGlade, Co-founder and CEO, VPL. “We’re absolutely still leading the pack for managing more inbound freight at a lower cost, but we’re offering our customers so much more than that.”
VPL is leading the way in expanding supply chain control beyond inbound freight management. As health systems continue to grow with mergers and expansions in both acute and non-acute settings, intranetwork shipping has increased. The emergence of specialty pharmacy as a revenue driver has increased the instance of critical shipments to patient’s homes. Specialty pharmacies grew by 315% between 2015 and 2021, according to a report in Drug Topics. The specialty drug pipeline is projected to grow by 8% per year through 2025, according to the same report.
VPL has seen a 50% growth rate in outbound shipping volume among its pharmacy customer base since Q4 2022. VPL is saving money for customers in addition to helping build effective operations for outbound shipping. In the last 12 months, VPL identified $2M in savings opportunities by optimizing outbound shipping behaviors for our customers.
“We try to make it an easy decision and an easy implementation, especially knowing what supply chain teams are facing in this financial climate,” McGlade said. “We hear very positive feedback on our implementation approach and it probably helps that we typically beat that 20%+ guarantee.”
VPL promises a 45-day time to savings on implementation as well as a savings guarantee of 20%+ for new customers.
