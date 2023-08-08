Retina Group of NY Adds Dr. Charles R. Beyrer, former Chief of Ophthalmology at Good Samaritan and Southside Hospitals
Retina Group of New York is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Charles R. Beyrer, the former Chief of Ophthalmology at Good Samaritan and Southside Hospital
Dr. Charles R. Beyrer received his medical degree from the University of Bern Faculty of Medicine. He completed his Residency and Fellowship at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, Manhattan, New York. He is a board-certified ophthalmologist and an Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook NY.
— Charles R. Beyrer, MD, Fellow American Board of Ophthalmology
He was honored by the Lions Club for his service as the Chief of Ophthalmology at both Good Samaritan Hospital, West Islip, NY and Southside Hospital, Bay Shore, NY. Prior to joining the Retina Group of New York, Dr. Beyrer was the former Senior Physician in Suffolk Ophthalmology Associates, the largest ophthalmology practice on Long Island’s South Shore and a retinal specialist with SightMD in Bay Shore, New York providing care for thousands of patients with macular degeneration.
"I am excited to join the team at Retina Group of New York," said Dr. Beyrer. "I have practiced for years in the Bay Shore area and look forward to continuing my work with the Retina Group of New York in Islandia."
With over 20 peer-reviewed journal and ophthalmology papers, Dr. Beyrer’s experience with a wide range of retinal conditions makes him a valuable asset to Retina Group of New York’s impressive team of specialists and staff members dedicated to providing the highest level of eye care. His expertise includes complex vitreoretinal diseases such as age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachments, uveitis, vitreous hemorrhage, hereditary and other diseases affecting vision as well as complications of cataract surgery. He is a recognized innovator and authority on fluorescein angiography commonly used to diagnose retinal conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and retinal circulatory disorders. His publications include the use of angiography for diagnosing unusual problems accounting for visual loss such as optic nerve disease and rare macular problems.
For over 25 years, Retina Group of New York has been offering comprehensive eye care services including second opinions. At Retina Group, we understand that every patient's eyesight is unique—and so is their approach to treatment. Care is tailored to each patient’s individual needs while utilizing cutting-edge technology—all delivered with compassion.
"We're proud to welcome Dr. Beyrer into our team," said James M. Maisel, MD , Founder and CEO of the Retina Group of New York. "His expertise will bolster the Retina Group’s reputation and help us continue providing exceptional eye care services to our community."
For more information about the Retina Group of New York and its services, visit https://rgony.com/ or call 516-939-6100 or 631-273-1818.
