August 6, 2023 Pia: continue the momentum started by the Filipinas by supporting grassroots football Let us sustain the momentum started by the Filipinas by supporting grassroots football. This was the message of Senator Pia S. Cayetano, as she urged local government units to support the growing interest for the sport, following the historic run of the Philippine Women's National Football Team at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Senator Pia, along with her brother Senator Alan Cayetano, and the city government of Taguig led by Mayor Lani Cayetano, sponsored a motorcade for the Filipinas around the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) district in Taguig on Saturday. This was followed by a meet-and-greet with fans at Market! Market! mall. The team was cheered by the crowd at BGC during the motorcade, while hundreds lined up to have their football memorabilia signed by members of the team, led by team captain Hali Long, keeper Olivia McDaniel, and forward Sarina Bolden, who rushed from the airport to join the meet-and-greet. Cayetano cited the Filipinas as good role models for the youth for proving how our athletes could compete with the world's best if given the proper training, support, and exposure. "Ang panawagan ko sa mga LGU, at marami na ring very supportive: allow football and other sports to thrive in our country," said the senator, who played at the Palarong Pambansa and the UP Women's Volleyball Team during her student days, and was also a member of the national women's volleyball squad. "Also sa Department of Education: not all kids are gifted in academics. Mayroong gifted sa academics, arts, music, at mayroong bata na ang confidence nanggagaling sa sports," she explained. "So yun yung gusto natin, na lahat ng opportunity maibigay sa mga bata, para maging productive citizens of the country, And sports is one way,' added the senator. Cayetano also took the opportunity to reiterate her opposition to mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps' or ROTC. "People might think what I am about to say is political. I won't deny that it's political. But I am against ROTC. I am against mandatory ROTC," she stressed. "I do believe that to show your love for your country, to show that you will fight for your country, that you will give your strength, and your resources for your country, makikita yan through sports," continued the senator. "And if people don't see that in sports, I don't know what else they are looking for. Because when I even look at our players like the Filipinas, and the respect that they get, yung hirap na dinanas nila para ipaglaban ang bansa nila, isn't that what it's all about?" she concluded.