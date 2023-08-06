STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE CHARTERED SUPPLY BOAT BLOCKED AND WATER CANNONED BY THE CHINESE COAST GUARD

August 6, 2023

Mariin kong kinokondena ang marahas na pagharang ng Tsina sa ating mga barko sa sarili nating teritoryo sa West Philippine Sea.

The Chinese Coast Guard has absolutely no right to block, let alone water cannon, our supply vessels. Wala silang karapatang gutumin ang mga Pilipino sa Ayungin Shoal.

China's repeated provocations are in complete violation of UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award. I call on our regional neighbors and the broader international community to join the Philippines in condemning this dangerous behavior.

I also hope our country can start joint patrols with other claimant countries in the SCS, such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brunei. Kailangan nating magtulungan para mapahinto ang agresibong mga aksyon ng Tsina.

Umaasa din ako na ang DFA ay sinisimulan na ang mga hakbang para ilapit sa iba't ibang international fora ang walang katapusang panghihimasok ng Tsina. The recently adopted Senate resolution 718, with its precision and specific recommendations, is at their disposal.