Statement of Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. on the water canon incident in the West Philippine Sea

We condemn in the strongest sense this latest act of the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf. It is a direct affront to our efforts especially to assert and secure our sovereignty.

It would do well for China to remind its subjects to respect the sovereign rights of the Philippines and the internationally recognized right of freedom of navigation.

China's bullying only promotes discord and instability which does not do well for regional peace and harmony. We have long advocated for a coexistence built on respect and amity. And with this incident, we must put our foot down and draw the line where the safety and interest of our countrymen are endangered.

The Filipino people and the country's leaders, will remain steadfast in asserting our sovereign rights.

China should reconsider their tactics and end these antics if they are sincere in promoting its relationship with the Philippines.

The Chinese Ambassador has a lot of explaining to do, and must not shirk away from the obligation to shepherd the maintenance of diplomatic relations especially with yet another blatant disregard of our autonomy and sovereignty.

Hindi tayo kailanman yuyuko at matitinag sa intimidasyon at pananakot. At patuloy tayong maninindigan para sa katiwasayan ng ating bayan at kaligtasan ng ating mga mamamayan.