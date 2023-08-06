Tolentino: Senate inquiry on discovery of mass grave inside NBP to commence on Tuesday

PHILIPPINES, August 6 - Press Release

August 6, 2023 Senate inquiry on discovery of mass grave inside NBP to commence on Tuesday MANILA - The Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights on Tuesday will begin its investigation into the recent discovery of a supposed mass grave at a septic tank inside the maximum security compound of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City. Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino, panel chair, said the Senate investigation will be done inside the national penitentiary so that key inmates involved in the recently discovered burial ground inside the NBP compound could shed light on the said matter. Tolentino last week filed Senate Resolution No. 709 and sought for a thorough probe after a mass grave was unearthed along the septic tank of the NBP's maximum security compound while prison officials were searching for a missing inmate identified as Michael Angelo Cataroja who was last seen on July 14. Tolentino's panel would also like to look into the into the recent incidents at the Bureau of Correction (BuCor) that compromise the safety and security of the 'persons deprived of liberty' or PDLs detained inside the national penitentiary as well as pose danger to the lives and limbs of the prison personnel therein. Records from BuCor as of December 2022 also showed out of the 673 recorded deaths inside the NBP compound, eight of which were caused by asphyxia, one by gunshot wounds, six by stab wounds, and three by traumatic head injuries. Last July 26, another casualty was recorded after a gang war broke out inside the maximum security compound. The victim, identified as Alvin Barba died after he was stabbed with an ice pick. During the same riot incident, BuCor's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was able to recover a cal. 45 pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition at the area of occurrence.