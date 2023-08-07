Legal Tax Defense Earns Recognition as Leading Fresh Start Initiative Expert
Legal Tax Defense emerges as a trusted authority in the Fresh Start Initiative, offering top-notch tax defense solutions to bring tax relief.SANTA ANA , CA, UNITED STATES , August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal Tax Defense has solidified its position as a trusted and recognized expert in the Fresh Start Initiative, making waves in the ever-changing landscape of legal tax services. The company's commitment to delivering top-notch tax defense solutions has earned them widespread recognition as a leading authority in the field.
The Fresh Start Initiative, introduced by the IRS, offers assistance to taxpayers facing financial challenges in settling their tax liabilities. Legal Tax Defense's exceptional proficiency in navigating this program has empowered countless individuals and businesses to achieve tax relief and regain financial stability.
"We are honored to be recognized as the Fresh Start Initiative Experts," stated Jason Delatorre, CFO of Legal Tax Defense. "Our team's dedication and in-depth knowledge of tax laws and regulations have enabled us to guide our clients through this complex process successfully. We are devoted to providing effective solutions that alleviate the burden of tax-related issues and create a fresh financial beginning for our clients.”
Robert Cohen, a Tax Relief Attorney at Legal Tax Defense, added, "Being acknowledged as the Fresh Start Experts is a testament to our commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to our clients' needs. Our legal team works tirelessly to analyze individual situations, design tailored strategies, and negotiate with the IRS to achieve the best possible outcomes for our clients.”
Legal Tax Defense, Inc has been committed to helping individuals and businesses tackle their tax challenges and secure a stable financial future since its inception. With a team of experienced tax professionals and skilled attorneys, the company provides comprehensive tax defense services, guiding clients through audits, collections, and tax resolution processes.
As part of their future plans, Legal Tax Defense aims to expand outreach to reach more taxpayers in need of assistance. Their website, www.legaltaxdefense.com, serves as a valuable resource for individuals seeking information about tax relief and defense options. Visitors can learn about the services provided, including the Fresh Start Initiative, and gain insights into their potential solutions.
