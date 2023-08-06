Shaping Tomorrow's Leaders: CraftDIYKit Introduces STEM Wooden Model Series for Young Minds
Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) is an umbrella term used to group together the distinct but related technical disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Use this biological microscope 3D wooden puzzle model to discover, capture, and share beautiful images and details in seconds.
CraftDIYKit Team emphasizes the integration of interdisciplinary knowledge and focuses on the connection between theoretical learning and hands-on practice.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- STEM, which originated in the United States, is an interdisciplinary education that combines Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. In recent years, based on STEM, the concept of STEAM has been derived, that is, art has been added, and some innovative education schools have added enterprise spirit (Entrepreneurship) on the basis of STEM. These are collectively referred to as "STEM+". No matter how you go up +, the main purpose of STEM education remains the same, emphasizing the integration of interdisciplinary knowledge and focusing on the connection between theoretical learning and hands-on practice. CraftDIYKit Team is also based on this concept, integrating toy models into education, and is committed to cultivating and developing children's interest in technology.
On October 4, 1957, a steel ball the size of a volleyball circled the earth in 8 minutes. It was called "Sputnik-1" (Sputnik-1) by the Soviet Union, and it was the first artificial earth satellite. The Soviets launched it into an elliptical low-Earth orbit, where it stayed for three weeks before the batteries died. It then remained in orbit for another two months before burning up in the atmosphere.
Thus, the world has a new word Sputnik, and the United States has a new mission: to narrow the gap with the Soviet Union in the space race. This sense of urgency has sparked changes in American education. The change was not just about winning the space race, but about instilling an interest in and educating a generation of young Americans in "science, technology, engineering, and math." Since then, STEM has become a perennial concern of American education experts. Beginning in the 1980s, there was concern about the "declining STEM capabilities in the United States." Multiple reports point to this problem.
In 1986, the National Science Council of the United States published the report "Undergraduate Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Education", which suggested training high-quality scientific and technological talents, engineers, scientists, and mathematicians enhance the country's competitiveness. It was this report that opened the door to STEM education in the United States and also contributed to the STEM boom that swept the world decades later. Since taking office, US President Trump has been vigorously promoting STEM education. In 2017, he signed a memorandum to allocate US$200 million to support STEM professional education. During Obama's tenure, he also personally spoke for STEM.
Educational mechanical models for kids and adults from the CraftDIYKit collection of STEM LABs include but are not limited to marble run, Ping-Pong ball launcher, and microscope model.
CraftDIYKit Introduces STEM LAB Educational Mechanical Models Suitable for Children and Adults. These models, including Marble Run, Ping Pong Ball Launcher, and Microscope, are designed to provide children and adults with a creative and engaging learning experience.
One of the highlighted products in the series is Wooden Marble Run. It is a mechanical model that allows users to design and construct maze-like tracks for marbles to travel from the starting point to the finish line. During this process, children will learn about concepts such as friction, gravity, and drag.
Friction is the force that slows down objects when they rub against each other. Some objects generate a significant amount of friction, like brakes on a tire, while others produce very little friction, such as ice skates on ice. In Marble Run, children can experiment with different track materials and curves to observe how friction affects the movement of the marbles.
Gravity is the force of attraction that exists between all objects. We experience it as the constant force that pulls objects toward the center of the Earth. In Marble Run, children can design tracks with varying heights and angles to observe how gravity influences the path and speed of the marbles.
Drag is the resistance that objects experience as they move through air, water, or any other fluid, resulting in friction. A race car experiences drag due to the air pushing against it as it moves around the track. In Marble Run, children can design obstacles and turn to observe how drag affects the deceleration or change in the direction of the marbles.
Marble Run not only helps children understand these physical concepts but also fosters their creativity, problem-solving skills, and spatial imagination. By using different shapes and materials for the tracks, they can create unique paths and effects. Throughout the process, they are required to think about track design, marble velocity, and interactions between tracks, enhancing their logical thinking and experimental abilities.
In addition to Marble Run, the CraftDIYKit series includes the Ping Pong Ball Launcher and Microscope models. The Ping Pong Ball Launcher is a fascinating mechanical device that allows children to learn about the principles of projectile motion and the effects of force. They can adjust the tension and angle of the launcher to observe the trajectory of the ping pong balls. This model not only deepens their understanding of physics but also develops their hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills.
The Microscope model provides children with an opportunity to explore the microscopic world. They can observe insects, plant cells, and other tiny objects, gaining insights into cell structures and biodiversity. This cultivates their observation skills and scientific curiosity, sparking their interest in life sciences.
The CraftDIYKit series of educational mechanical models is suitable for both children and adults. Whether as a family activity or a means of relaxation and entertainment, these models offer enjoyment and inspiration. Adults can participate alongside children, fostering parent-child relationships and family interactions.
STEM education is a concept, an activity, a collaboration, an inquiry, and an improvement. It is a process of learning by doing and learning by doing, where happiness and learning go hand in hand. In a true sense, it cultivates children's core literacy and good habits of scientific inquiry. CraftDIYKit Team will continue to explore the path of STEM education and form more and better effective ways to explore STEM education at home.
