Vehicles carrying relief items during times of disaster should be exempted from toll fees - Tolentino

MANILA - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino asked the management of major tollway companies in the country to possibly exempt those vehicles that are carrying relief items from paying toll fees during times of disaster.

Tolentino made the suggestion during his weekly radio program on DZRH amid the severe flooding in various parts of Central Luzon caused by the continuous heavy downpour of rain due to the effects of southwest monsoon or habagat and Typhoon Egay.

"Yung mga nagdadala ng relief items, dapat wala ng toll fees yun eh dahil natulong po ang mga iyon sa mga nasalanta sa baha," said Tolentino.

Tolentino, through his 'TOLigtas' program last Thursday delivered relief items to flood-hit areas in Bulacan and Pampanga.

Around 172 barangays in 16 towns and three cities in Bulacan are currently affected by floods with depths ranging from six inches to seven feet based on the latest report from the Office of Civil Defense, while a total of 232 barangays in 15 local government units (LGUs) are affected in Pampanga.

Meanwhile, Tolentino also suggested to the management of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) on the possibility of issuing a refund for those motorists who endured long queus and got stranded due to traffic-triggering floods along portions of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), especially the segment along Tulaoc Bridge in San Simon, Pampanga where floods were reportedly 50 centimeters deep.

"Siguro po, tingnan na nila kung papaano po mabigyan ng kaunting refund naman yung ilang (motorista) dahil ilang gabi ng nata-traffic dyan. Pabalik-balik lang naman yung mga iyon, so tulong na rin sa ating mga kababayan," the senator stressed.