FEMA Is Hiring in Vermont

WILLISTON, Vt. — FEMA, in partnership with the State of Vermont, is hiring state residents to assist with recovery from the July floods, severe storms, landslides and mudslides.

The agency has several openings for short-term, full-time jobs based at FEMA’s temporary offices in the surrounding areas. The temporary positions are for 120 days but may be extended based on the needs of the disaster. More positions may open if needed.

Working with FEMA will allow Vermont residents to help their neighbors with their recovery. Hiring locally is part of FEMA’s commitment to the community. And hiring locally helps build America’s disaster recovery workforce: many current FEMA employees started as local hires after major disasters in their states.

To learn more and apply, visit this link: USAJobs - Search. Or visit USAJobs.gov, then search for “FEMA” under “Keywords” and “Vermont” under “Location.”

Links to the jobs currently available are below: 

Each job will close by the deadline or at 11:59 pm EST the day the application limit is reached, whichever comes first.

Certain positions may require driving to the impacted areas. You must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or GED to apply.

FEMA is committed to employing a highly qualified workforce that reflects the diversity of our nation. All applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. The federal government is an Equal Opportunity Employer. 

For the latest information about Vermont’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4720. Follow the FEMA Region 1 account at Twitter twitter.com/FEMARegion1 or the FEMA Facebook page at facebook.com/FEMA.

Follow the Vermont Emergency Management Agency on Twitter at twitter.com/vemvt and on Facebook at facebook.com/VermontEmergencyManagement.

