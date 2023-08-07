Small Business Consultation Support, Help and Advice - New Service Launch
ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing are moving towards consultancy, training and business support around business strategy, digital and technology.
Belfast-based digital agency ProfileTree has announced a strategic shift to provide more comprehensive small business consulting and advisory services for clients beyond its core web design, development and marketing offerings. Founded in 2010, ProfileTree emerged as a premier regional web creation agency designing and building hundreds of websites for Northern Irish companies along with executing digital marketing campaigns. However, over the past decade of partnering with enterprises across diverse industries, ProfileTree’s team recognized even the most stunning website and cleverest marketing strategy alone were insufficient to spur meaningful business growth.
Deeper Planning and Strategy Required
Too often, clients approached the agency seeking a redesigned website or new digital marketing focus without precise clarity on their overall business objectives, target audience, competitive positioning and internal capacities needed to support expansion. While ProfileTree delivered technologically sound digital products and services, the desired results did not fully materialize because underlying planning and foundations were lacking on the client side. This sparked ProfileTree’s management to expand offerings beyond digital creation into providing the essential strategic consulting needed to prime clients for success before tactical execution.
New Business Consulting Services Offered
Today ProfileTree deploys an expanded in-house team with experience across key business domains to assess clients’ bigger-picture goals and map out data-driven growth roadmaps leveraging the agency’s core digital expertise.
Current consulting services include:
Strategic Business Planning - Defining short and long-term objectives, ideal client profiles, internal resource needs, and execution tactics.
Competitive Benchmarking - Researching competitor actions, market differentiators, positioning statements and pricing models to inform strategy.
Customer Analytics - Identifying ideal target demographics, and their pain points and defining customer journeys using data.
Operational Efficiency - Evaluating workflows, processes, tools and staffing to streamline operations.
Organizational Structure - Designing the optimal corporate structure and senior leadership roles to enable scaling.
Staff Training - Building employees’ digital marketing skill sets through workshops and coaching.
Technology Integration - Recommending ideal systems and tools to manage workflows.
Financial Planning - Providing budgets, managing cash flow, analyzing KPIs and fine-tuning finances.
Marketing & Sales - Devising digital marketing, content and sales funnel strategies optimized for ROI.
Performance Tracking - Establishing KPIs, dashboards, and reporting tools to monitor progress.
This expanded business planning and consulting strengthen foundations before executing website design and marketing tactics to maximize results. This can often be shown through business animation.
An Ongoing Partnership
After an initial deep-dive consultation, the partnership continues through to project completion and beyond with long-term account management.
Post-delivery support ensures the client sustains positive momentum. The goal is not just executing one-off projects but cultivating an adaptable digital strategy for lasting success.
Passion for Client Prosperity
ProfileTree’s move into more holistic business consulting stems from its passion for client prosperity. The agency recognized most owners possessed deep industry or technical expertise but faced limitations on business strategy, marketing, technology adoption, and analytics.
This created a frustrating gap between their aspirations for growth and lacking the strategic direction and tools to achieve it. Through comprehensive consulting, ProfileTree is now better equipped to bridge that gap as a partner invested in realizing clients’ full potential.
The agency’s leadership emphasized that remaining attentive and adapting to clients’ biggest pain points enabled them to expand capabilities beyond just functional expertise. Listening to struggles inspired them to broaden perspectives and service offerings to drive meaningful transformation.
Commitment to Regional Business Community
Since launching 12 years ago, ProfileTree has also continually refined its services based on the changing needs of Belfast and Northern Ireland’s business community specifically.
By cultivating long-term local relationships and hosting educational business development events, the agency stays tuned into regional challenges facing startups and enterprises across sectors. This informs new service rollouts.
“Responding to what our community requires to prosper drives our evolution,” said Founder Ciaran Connolly. “We take pride in our growing ability to deliver end-to-end digital solutions paired with the strategic consulting and training needed to convert vision into reality.”
Capitalizing on Digital to Scale
With an expanded arsenal of business planning, consulting and training services combined with its execution capabilities, ProfileTree is uniquely positioned to help enterprises refine strategy and adopt the digital tools to thrive.
No matter the current stage, ProfileTree enables companies to get clear on objectives, optimize using data, implement the ideal tech stacks, and upskill teams for the future.
The agency empowers business leaders to capitalize on digital channels, platforms and marketing not just for incremental gains but transformational growth. Aligning digital capabilities with strategic planning puts success on the fast track.
By embracing consulting, ProfileTree can now help clients surpass limitations to achieve their full potential. To explore partnering, reach out for a consultation today.
How Small Business Consulting Fuels Growth
For startups and established small companies alike, the right business consultant can provide invaluable guidance and support. But not all consultants are created equal. Below we explore how consulting helps small businesses reach their full potential, the characteristics of effective consultants, key services offered, pricing models, and how to maximize the value of these partnerships.
Evolving Beyond Digital Execution into Transformative Consulting
Previously, ProfileTree provided two primary categories of services:
Design and development of digital products like websites, apps and software platforms leveraging the agency's team of developers, designers and project managers.
Ongoing digital marketing and promotional services, including SEO, PPC, social media management, email marketing, content creation and more. These fueled lead generation and growth.
However, over time it became clear that solely providing technical digital services failed to fully move the needle if foundational business planning and strategy was lacking on the client side.
ProfileTree was essentially putting the tactical cart before the strategic horse. Great technology and marketing could not fix misaligned objectives or operational problems.
This revelation sparked the agency’s management team to expand offerings into true business consulting aimed at maximizing clients’ likelihood of exponential growth – not just incremental progress.
New Consulting Services ProfileTree Now Provides:
Strategic Planning Workshops – Hands-on sessions with owners to get crystal clear on long-term vision, business goals, ideal target customers, points of differentiation and success metrics. Critical for alignment across the organization and informing all tactics.
Current State Assessments – An unbiased evaluation of existing tactics, processes, technologies, workflows, staffing and more to surface strengths, weaknesses, bottlenecks and gaps holding the business back. Provides data to build upon what’s working.
Competitor Analysis – An in-depth competitive audit identifying how competitors attract customers, their digital strengths, messaging, pricing and market positions. Enables defining an uncontested space.
Organizational Design – Mapping optimal corporate structure and management roles needed to effectively scale and segregate duties as companies grow. Prevents founder burnout.
Operations Optimization – Following business process management principles to improve workflows, standardize systems, implement technology, and enhance productivity across departments.
Change Management – Ensuring new processes or technologies are successfully adopted through employee education and proactive support. Minimizes disruption.
Financial Planning – Providing budgets, cash flow projections, KPI recommendations, ROI forecasting and general financial strategy based on data analysis.
These expanded services allow ProfileTree to optimize foundations before strategically building upon them through technical means. Consulting leads the dance now.
Why Companies Need Business Strategy Before Tactics
Jumping straight into digital products and marketing without grounding strategy causes missteps like:
Building elegant websites that fail to connect with undefined target customers
Launching disconnected marketing initiatives that lack integration into sales processes
Implementing software that neglects to improve real workflow bottlenecks
Running paid ads without understanding cost-per-lead economics
Rebranding without competitive differentiation to back it up
This wastes resources. Well-planned business foundations prevent pursuing tactics aimlessly.
With core consulting services now available, ProfileTree can help organizations first clarify why they exist, who they serve and what they can become with strategy leading the charge. The result is digital products and marketing aligned with business goals that function as real competitive differentiators. The technology builds upon strategy now – not the other way around. This order of operations unlocks true transformation vs marginal improvements. The time had come for ProfileTree’s offerings to evolve properly.
Understanding Small Business Consulting
Small business consultants are experienced professionals who provide impartial advice, training, and implementation support across areas like operations, HR, finance, marketing, technology adoption, and more. They leverage expertise honed over the years, assisting other enterprises to assess current challenges and identify pathways to reaching goals. Unlike fractional CFOs or part-time specialists focused on specific functions, a general consultant takes a big-picture view, analyzes all business facets, and maps out an overall strategic growth plan tailored to the client’s specifics. They act as an unbiased sounding board and partner invested in the business's success. This bird's eye perspective enables smaller companies to execute on objectives they otherwise lack sufficient in-house resources or knowledge to tackle alone. Consultants fill experiential gaps that stymie progress.
Why Small Businesses Need Consultants
Though some view outsourced consulting as an unnecessary cost, many circumstances make consultants vital partners:
Founders of early-stage startups require expert guidance on formalizing operations, finances, HR, marketing, and sales - areas where they lack experience.
Established businesses seeking to scale up or improve systems need seasoned advisors to assess current processes objectively and provide level-headed direction.
Enterprises embarking on new initiatives like entering new markets, adding locations, or implementing technologies benefit from specialized project management consultants.
Founders of fast-growing startups need real-time coaching to build sustainable foundations for exponential growth rather than risking uncontrolled expansion.
New owners acquiring or inheriting businesses require navigation assessing risks, capitalizing on assets, and updating all facets for future success.
The outside perspective consultants contribute helps owners gain clarity, seize opportunities, and avoid pitfalls on the path to growth.
How Consultants Drive ROI for Clients
Partnering with consultants generates a range of tangible returns:
Strategic plans detailing short and long-term objectives with accountability
Improved operational efficiency and productivity
Tighter financial tracking, forecasting and cash flow controls
Stronger marketing and sales processes converting more leads
Increased revenue and profitability quarter over quarter
Better-defined company vision, branding, messaging and market positioning
Stronger company culture and retention of top talent
Smoother adoption of new technologies or platforms
More reliable compliance and reduced risks
Accelerated innovation and new product launches
These outcomes demonstrate real ROI from the investment in consulting engagements.
Deliverables Provided by Consultants
Depending on client needs and project scope, common deliverables from engaged consultants include:
The comprehensive operating plan covering all business units
Budgets/financial forecasts and capital/funding recommendations
The organizational chart and defined job descriptions
Standard operating procedures manuals
Performance review processes
Tailored marketing strategy and content calendar
Website analysis with optimization recommendations
Social media policy and management strategy
Streamlined sales process from lead gen to close
Cloud software platform evaluation and implementation schedule
Inventory management or CRM recommendations
Competitive benchmarking data and best practices research
Drafting employee handbooks and policies
New product feasibility studies
These actionable plans, processes, and documents enable execution on growth strategies.
Core Business Areas Where Consultants Advise
While engagements vary, common areas where consultants provide vital guidance include:
Operations - Evaluating workflows, systems, and tools for greater efficiency and consistency while planning for scaling.
Finance - Assessing cash flow, improving reporting and projections, exploring funding, and advising on tax strategy.
Accounting - Identifying software needs, streamlining books and invoicing, and analyzing key profit metrics.
HR & Staffing - Defining talent needs, compensation, culture, policies and workflows to support growth.
IT & Cybersecurity - Recommending IT systems and infrastructure while tightening data protection.
Inventory & Supply Chain - Optimizing supply chain relationships and inventory tracking tools to meet demand.
Sales & Marketing - Building pipelines through digital marketing, CRM adoption, and sales process coaching.
Leadership - Advising founders and executives on effective strategies, culture, and vision while providing mentorship.
Specialized consultants drill down into each business facet to revamp it for scalability and success.
Characteristics of Effective Consultants
Not all consultants operate at the same level of expertise. When vetting prospective partners, assess these core attributes:
Industry Experience - They should have a proven track record assisting client companies in your specific industry with demonstrated ROI.
Technical Expertise - Look for niche skills in areas crucial to your business, like operations, finance, technology, etc. along with credentials.
Customized Approaches - They tailor solutions to your unique business goals and constraints rather than taking a one-size-fits-all cookie-cutter approach.
Strong Communicator - The ability to listen, synthesize information efficiently, and explain recommendations in understandable ways is vital.
Goal-Oriented - Effective consultants remain focused on tangible outcomes, setting expectations, and enabling real change.
Networked - Strong connections provide access to crucial resources, partners, and talent needed to grow.
Driven - They take initiative, remain engaged over long contracts, and put in extra time when needed. Passion is a must.
Personable - Since chemistry is key, the consultant's rapport, likeability, and communication style should complement the organization.
Vetting consultants thoroughly ensures you secure one equipped to meet your current needs and empower your vision.
Maximizing Consultant Value
Realizing consultants’ full potential requires mutual commitment:
Be Open and Honest - Concealing company problems or concerns undermines consultants’ abilities to accurately assess and advise. Transparency and trust are crucial.
Set Expectations - Agree on precise project scope and expected deliverables upfront so responsibilities and goals are clear. Define success measures together.
Listen and Absorb - Setting ego aside to seriously consider the outside perspective consultants contribute is essential, even when tough to hear.
Take Ownership - While consultants guide strategy, owners must drive execution. Lacking internal buy-in and accountability squanders progress.
Check In Regularly - Consistent meetings to review action items and discuss challenges ensures alignment and timely completion of milestones.
Treat as a Partnership - View the consultant as an invested team member devoted to your goals. Shared vision maximizes cooperative impact.
Investing fully in the consulting relationship breeds success.
Popular Consulting Pricing Models
Project fees vary based on several models:
Hourly – Consultants bill per hour depending on experience level and specialization. Hourly allows adaptability but can lack cost predictability.
Daily or Monthly Retainer – A fixed recurring fee for an agreed number of weekly hours or days. Provides steadier costs for longer engagements.
Project Milestones – Payment is tied to the completion of project phases. Common for defined initiatives like new software implementations.
Value-Based – Fees are a percentage of tangible value increases like boosted revenue. Incents maximise ROI, but tracking can prove challenging.
Hybrid Models – Some consultants blend hourly, project scopes, and value elements to optimize flexibility.
Understanding fee structures upfront ensures costs remain aligned to value without sticker shock.
Moving Forward with Confidence
Small business consultants bring specialized expertise, objective insights, and big-picture vision - resources often scarce internally. Their guidance and deliverables become invaluable roadmaps for growth. While assessing consultants requires due diligence, those demonstrating the right experience, skills and cultural fit become trusted partners invested in your prosperity. The ROI provided pays dividends for years to come. Don't let the limitations of going it alone hold your business back. With the right consultant's support, your true potential remains untapped.
