Educational Resource Website Launches New Range of Video Facts for Kids

— Michelle Connolly
LearningMole.com, a leading education resource site, has launched an expansive new library of educational videos and visual facts designed to engage children in learning about languages, math, science, the world, and technology. With bright animations, lively hosts, and bite-sized explainers, the video series transforms learning into a multimedia adventure. Parents and teachers now have an engaging new tool to reinforce classroom lessons, spark curiosity, and make studying fun.
The Value of Educational Videos
In the digital age, videos can be powerful educational aids that captivate and inspire students. Short animated lessons and visual demos make learning interactive and enjoyable. Videos help kids learn by:
Providing a dynamic change of pace from textbooks
Appealing to visual and auditory learners
Simplifying complex topics through illustrations
Demonstrating concepts visually through modelling
Allowing students to pause, rewind, and rewatch at their own pace
Offering a playground for imagination and creativity
Tapping into children's inherent love of cartoons and animation
Additionally, educational videos improve information retention thanks to the combined visual and audio experience. Crucial skills like reading, writing, math, science, and problem-solving are all reinforced through engaging video content.
New Video Series for Early Learners
LearningMole's new educational videos cover foundational academic topics tailored for early learners from ages 5 to 12. Below are some highlights of the expansive new video library. Languages and Vocabulary
The English Alphabet for kids - Upbeat animations put a fun spin on learning letters and their sounds. Catchy songs help commit each one to memory.
Spanish Vocabulary - Kids pick up essential Spanish words and phrases centred around greetings, numbers, colours, animals, food, and family.
Opposites - Wacky cartoon shorts play with opposites like up/down, day/night, big/small, and thick/thin. Humour boosts memory and interest.
Fairy Tales and Fables - Timeless fairy tales and fables come alive in animated re-tellings. Moral lessons blend into story comprehension.
Math Concepts
Counting to 100 - Step-by-step counting videos take children up to 100 using objects, number lines, and explanatory voiceovers.
Basic Addition - Relatable videos use visuals like fruit, toys, and shapes to demonstrate adding single-digit numbers.
Telling Time - The fundamentals of reading clocks and telling time are simplified through interactive animations.
Intro to Fractions - Using pizzas and cakes, videos provide an accessible entry point into the beginnings of fractions.
World Discovery
Planet Earth - Detailed 3D renderings showcase the planet's geography, biomes, weather patterns, and water systems.
World Cities - Major global cities are explored through their iconic landmarks, culture, and local geography using maps and animations.
US States - Fun facts about all 50 states teach U.S. history, state symbols, cities, and characteristics of each one.
World Flags - Striking animations of flags from around the world teach the meanings behind their colours and symbols.
Science Fundamentals
Four Seasons - Videos use nature scenes to illustrate how weather and activities change with each seasonal transition.
Life Cycle of Plants - Step-by-step 3D sequences reveal the cyclical process of germination, growth, pollination, and reproduction in flora.
Solar System - Engaging CGI tours guide students through planets, moons, asteroids, comets, and other celestial bodies in space.
Animal Habitats - How different animals have adapted to thrive in habitats like the Arctic, desert, rainforest, oceans, wetlands, and grasslands.
Technology and Engineering
Simple Machines - Videos break down simple machines like levers, pulleys, inclined planes, wheels and axles that underpin engineering feats both big and small.
Programming - The basics of computer programming are introduced using block coding visuals to bring key concepts to life.
How Everyday Items Are Made - Young imaginations will marvel at the step-by-step creation process behind bicycles, crayons, basketballs, ice cream, and other items they use daily.
Green Technology - Renewable energy and sustainability innovations like solar, wind, hydropower, electric cars, and artificial leaves are examined.
Supplementary Learning Resources
Paired with each video, LearningMole provides related quizzes, worksheets, lesson plans, online games, virtual field trips, and crafty DIY projects to expand learning. Teachers gain plug-and-play curriculum aids to reinforce the concepts creatively. For kids inspired to go deeper, the site links out to advanced reading materials, experiments, coding challenges, and other activities to apply their knowledge through hands-on learning. This blended model combines the power of video with apply-what-you've-learned opportunities.
A Parent and Teacher's Guide to Educational Videos. LearningMole's new video library is designed to supplement classroom lessons and spark learning from home. Here are tips for parents and teachers on integrating video learning:
Preview Videos Together – Watching new videos first before assigning them allows you to assess suitability and be prepared for questions that may arise. Model how to actively view.
Pause for Discussion – Pause videos periodically to check for understanding and let kids ask clarifying questions. Prompt them to summarize key points. Allow time to process new information.
Make it Interactive – Assign children tasks like counting objects that appear on the screen, answering review questions during the video, writing down new terms, or drawing quick sketches. This boosts attentiveness.
Relate Concepts – Connect video lessons back to students' everyday lives. Prompt them to give real-world examples of concepts covered and share related experiences. Videos should spark ideas.
Reinforce Through Activities – Follow up each video with print worksheets, crafts, games, or experiments that allow creatively cementing new knowledge. Let kids get hands-on.
Review and Recap – Re-watching videos after a day or two, recapping main points, and asking the child to teach concepts to someone else improves retention exponentially.
Customize Playlists – Organize selected videos into thematic playlists or lesson plans tailored to your curriculum needs and the child's personal interests to keep learning pathways personalized.
Make Learning Enjoyable
Used alongside traditional teaching methods, LearningMole's library provides insightful animated explainers that stick with students and pique their curiosity. The videos transform tough topics into amusing adventures accessible to 21st-century learners.
Ms. Frizzle famously noted, “When it comes to learning, fun isn't just frosting on the cake; it's the cherry on top!” LearningMole embraces this same spirit of joyful multimedia learning engagement. Parents and teachers now have powerful multimedia resources to reinforce lessons, instil a passion for learning, and boost retention of classroom topics. These vibrant videos show children that learning is an adventure rather than a chore.
Why Educational Videos Enchant Young Minds
In a society where smartphones and screens occupy kids' attention, quality educational videos can channel that viewing time towards enriching academic gains. Edutainment Media's library does just that by making learning irresistibly fun.
Videos enchant children's minds because they:
Bring dry concepts to life through animation and music
Hold interest with colourful characters, zany humour and relatable narratives
Allow learning through watching, listening, and visualizing simultaneously
Teach step-by-step processes by animating the sequence
Repeat concepts through rewinding and rewatching on-demand
Test understanding through integrated quiz questions
Enable learning through play by making studying feel like entertainment
Presenting lessons through videos' sensory immersion helps younger viewers absorb the material on deeper levels. Knowledge sticks better when embedded through creativity.
Now let's explore some sections of this expansive new video collection!
Jumpstarting Reading Skills
Developing proficiency in reading paves the way for all other academics. Videos like these build essential phonics and comprehension skills:
Phonics - Catchy songs highlight letter sounds while animated mouths form each one. Workbook pages reinforce.
Sight Words - Brisk, repetitive videos drill the most common words until memorized. Quizzes test retention.
Reading Comprehension - Hosts model strategies like visualizing, predicting, making connections and summarizing using classic picture books.
Text Features - Kids learn to use tables of contents, headings, captions, diagrams, titles, bold words and more to understand texts.
Literary Devices - Common techniques like imagery, personification, idioms, alliteration and more are creatively conveyed to build reading fluency.
Math Made Amusing
Math is brought to life by combining upbeat explainers with concrete examples kids relate to:
Counting & Patterns - Songs, number lines and visual patterns make learning 1-100+ and skip counting engaging.
Money Skills - Identifying coins/bills, counting money, making change, and saving at a piggy bank simplifies money.
Fractions - Pizzas, pies, candies and sharing scenes demystify halves, thirds, quarters and more through division.
Telling Time - How to read analogue and digital clocks is explained through amusing tutorials with timers.
Intro to Multiplication - Using arrays of objects, skip counting, and repeated addition, foundational multiplication principles are taught interactively.
Social Studies Across the World. Geography, history and culture fuse together in these worldly videos:
Continents & Landforms - Cool digital globes showcase continents, countries, mountains, rivers, lakes, oceans and terrain.
US History - Animated highlights of historical figures, events, and symbols from colonial times to the present day.
US Map Skills - Learning states, state capitals, borders and regional zones of the US through colourful video maps.
World Cities - Famous global cityscapes like Paris, London, Cairo, Sydney and more are explored by location and culture.
Historical Figures - Get to know game-changing innovators and leaders like Marie Curie, Jackie Robinson, and Harriet Tubman through biographical sketches.
Science Sparked by Curiosity
Core scientific concepts are broken down into compelling visual explanations:
Plants - See flowers bloom, trees grow, and veggies sprout through fast-motion gardening sequences. Learn plant parts.
Five Senses - Wacky on-screen examples show sight, hearing, taste, touch and smell in action to decode our senses.
Animals - Safari scenes showcase unique adaptations, habitats, eating habits and traits of wild animals across the globe.
Matter - The states of matter - solids, liquids, gases - are creatively conveyed through changes of state like ice melting and cotton candy dissolving.
Forces & Motion - Gravity, magnetism, push/pull forces, friction, speed and trajectory are examined through experiments and physics demos.
Nurturing Tech Know-How. Kids develop digital literacy with primers on essential tech topics:
Parts of a Computer - Inside the monitor, keyboard, mouse, CPU and printer through illustrated tours explaining their function.
Coding Basics - Early coding skills taught via engaging introductions to block coding languages.
Internet Safety - Overviews of smart password habits, being wary of strangers online, avoiding scams, and detecting fake websites and news.
How Electronics Work - Peeking inside gadgets like tablets, electric mixers, headphones and drones to see their inner workings.
Green Technology - Wind turbines, solar panels, electric cars and other innovations helping science save the planet.
Supplementary Printable Activities
Matching each video are printable worksheets, quizzes, projects and lesson plans to drive home learning through creativity. Kids can further express concepts through crafts, physical models, illustrated scenarios and unique assessments. This blended model cements knowledge. The next generation of innovators, thought leaders and change-makers grow through inspiring educational media and creative experiences that nurture their aspirations. With these captivating new video resources, parents and teachers alike can make expanding young minds both fun and rewarding.
