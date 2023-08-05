Between Two Gates paperback Neil Perry Gordon with paperback

An enchanting journey through ethereal landscapes that deliver profound insights about existence and the transformative power of love.

The author brilliantly combines elements of fantasy and reality, creating a narrative that is as engaging as it is enlightening."

Enchanting Spiritual Odyssey Unraveled in "Between Two Gates: A Young Man’s Quest Towards Birth"

Dive into a captivating exploration of the soul world in "Between Two Gates," a thought-provoking novel that takes readers on an extraordinary journey through the mysteries of existence and the transformative power of karma. Authored by Neil Perry Gordon, this enchanting book offers a unique perspective on life, death, and the profound potential for redemption and enlightenment.

The story begins with the tragic demise of Samuel, a young thirty-two-year-old man whose life is unexpectedly cut short by a fentanyl-tainted Percocet. But this marks the beginning of a soul-stirring odyssey as Samuel's spirit embarks on an extraordinary quest to understand the cause behind his untimely end.

Structured in three captivating acts, "Between Two Gates" begins with Samuel's arrival in the soul world, where his guiding grandfather warmly welcomes him. Together, they set out on a profound exploration of Samuel's past life, revisiting moments of joy and confronting the challenging circumstances that ultimately led to his devastating downfall.

In act two, Samuel's soul family seeks his aid to rescue his great-great-grandfather, who has fallen victim to the soulless creature known as the rasha. This quest leads him through the treacherous five realms of Gehenna, where he must confront his past misdeeds and undergo a transformative purification of his soul.

The final act takes Samuel on awe-inspiring visits to the seven planetary spheres, where he encounters captivating divine beings – angels, archangels, and fairies – who bestow profound insights upon him. Through these encounters, the secrets of the universe are unraveled, enabling Samuel to reconcile his karmic footprint and gain clarity about his significant life's purpose.

"Between Two Gates" offers readers a mesmerizing journey that unravels the intricate tapestry of Samuel's soul life and delves into the redemptive power of karma. Readers will reflect upon the profound potential for renewal, forgiveness, and pursuing a life filled with love, family, and meaningful connections through this enlightening adventure.

About the Author:

Neil Perry Gordon is a highly regarded and prolific novelist acclaimed for his historical and metaphysical fiction. With eleven novels and a novella to his name, his latest work, "Between Two Gates – A Young Man's Quest Towards Birth," showcases his literary prowess. Gordon's writing has garnered commendation from esteemed publications like Kirkus, Midwest Book Review, and Book Viral, while his readers on platforms such as Amazon and Goodreads have also praised his works with countless positive reviews.

Neil's education at the Green Meadow Waldorf School significantly shaped his passion for writing. There, he imbibed the belief that music, dance, theater, writing, literature, legends, and myths were not mere subjects to be studied but experiences to be embraced and absorbed.

In terms of his writing process, Neil adopts an organic approach. Rather than relying on a detailed outline, he begins with a premise for his characters and allows the story to unfold naturally. This method gives rise to unforeseen twists and captivating outcomes that have captivated readers. His novels balance character development and exhilarating action, ensuring a dynamic pace that keeps readers engrossed.

Neil Perry Gordon's dedication to his craft and ability to craft engaging narratives have firmly established him as an accomplished author in historical and metaphysical fiction. With each new publication, he continues enthralling readers with his imaginative storytelling and insightful explorations of the human experience.

Readers can learn more about Neil Perry Gordon by visiting his website and blog at: NeilPerryGordon.com. Or at NeilPerryGordon.substack.com