Top legislator meets with Indonesian Audit Board

VIETNAM, August 5 -

JAKARTA National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Saturday met with Chairperson of the Audit Board of Indonesia (BPK) Isma Yatun as part of his ongoing official visit to Indonesia.

Hailing the role and contributions of the BPK to the state audit activities in the region and the world, NA Chairman Huệ said he hopes the BPK will continue to strengthen cooperation with and share experience with the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV).

BPK Chairperson Isma Yatun said that the BPK and the SAV have conducted many effective and practical cooperation activities.

She said she plans to visit the SAV and relevant agencies of Việt Nam to seek stronger bilateral collaboration in auditing, while expressing her hope that the Vietnamese NA will continue to support the partnership between the two supreme audit agencies of the two countries.

She highly valued the contributions that NA Chairman Huệ made to the regional state audit activities as the General Auditor of Việt Nam, especially to the formation of the ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI) in 2011.

The BPK leader said that she hopes with rich experience and deep understanding in auditing and cooperation among supreme audit institutions in the region and the world, the Vietnamese top legislator will continue to back the cooperation between the BPK and the SAV and support Indonesia in performing the role of the host of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) in 2028.

NA Chairman Huệ said that the SAV, as an agency set up by the Vietnamese NA, operates independently and in accordance with the law. Outcomes of SAV activities have contributed to supporting the NA in law building, supervising activities and deciding important matters of the country.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese NA always supports cooperation activities between the SAV and other supreme audit institutions in the region and the world, including the BPK.

He suggested that the two agencies strengthen collaboration in financial auditing, compliance auditing and operational auditing, while paying attention to auditing in the field of environment, digital transformation, and controlling the quality of auditing activities as well as areas of both sides' strengths. They should continue the programme to send SAV auditors to work in Indonesia, he said.

The BPK was the initiator to establish the G20 Supreme Audit Institution (SAI20) and successfully organised the SAI20 Summit in 2022. It is also a member of many INTOSAI working groups, including those on information technology auditing, big data auditing, environmental auditing, and anti-corruption and money laundering auditing. VNS