Raising Awareness About the Harmful Effects of Drugs

Bridge staff member (left) in the signature teal T-shirt of Foundation for a Drug-Free World at the Truth About Drugs booth as Bridge Publications joined the East LA Sheriff's Station on National Night Out

Bridge Publications joined the East LA Sheriff's Station on National Night Out to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drugs.

COMMERCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridge Publications Inc., publisher of the nonfiction works of author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, is committed to helping create drug-free communities by ensuring youth have the information they need to make educated decisions about drugs. Particularly now, with California’s opioid-related deaths spiking by 121 percent between 2019 and 2021 and continuing to surge since, drug prevention is vital.

Bridge publishes the book "Clear Body Clear Mind," in which Mr. Hubbard states, “Research demonstrates that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.” And he found that drugs “can put people into a condition that not only prohibits and destroys physical health but which can prevent any stable advancement in mental or spiritual well-being.”

For this reason, when Bridge learned that the East L.A. Sheriff's Station was organizing a celebration of National Night Out at the East L.A. Civic Center August 1, they asked to set up a booth for Foundation for a Drug-Free World, the drug education and prevention campaign the Church of Scientology supports. And Bridge staff served there as volunteers that afternoon, handing out copies of the Foundation’s The Truth About Drugs booklets.

The volunteers distributed more than a thousand booklets to those attending the event, helping raise awareness about the harmful effects of drugs.

National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, held the first Tuesday of August all over America.

