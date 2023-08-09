NPS-DDP.org Facilitates Inspiring Chain of Donations, Empowering Public Safety Agencies with Advanced Drone Technology
A drone that keeps on giving: NPS-DDP.org facilitates an inspiring chain of drone donations benefiting three different communities.
We are deeply moved by the selflessness displayed by Paul and the New Berlin Fire Department and Pilot Institute to pay it forward and help other departments in need.”HEBRON, CT., USA , August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Public Safety Drone Donation Program / NPS-DDP.org, a prominent non-profit foundation dedicated to supporting public safety agencies, has recently orchestrated a heartening sequence of donations that underscore the strength of unity within the Public Safety community. This inspiring chain of generosity was set into motion on June 13, 2020, when Paul Vavra from the Dubois Town Fire Department selflessly contributed his personal drone to NPS-DDP.org, with the intention of aiding other departments in need.
— Mark Langley
The first ripple in this chain of goodwill materialized when NPS-DDP.org employed Paul's personal donated drone to fulfill a request from another department, assisting them in establishing their own drone program. Paul, alongside the Dubois Town Fire Department, recognized the potential of drone technology and subsequently provided financial support to NPS-DDP.org, enabling the acquisition of additional drones through their distribution partners. This collaborative effort has led to remarkable growth and advancement within their drone program.
Approximately a year ago, the New Berlin Fire Department in Pennsylvania approached NPS-DDP.org with a drone request. Paul, who had been following NPS-DDP.org's updates on social media, encountered this appeal and unreservedly donated his department's H520 thermal drone through the foundation to the New Berlin Fire Department on September 6, 2022. Witnessing the tangible value of the drone, Kale Geiswite, Fire Drone Operations Manager at the New Berlin Fire Department, decided to invest in further drones from NPS-DDP.org's partners, thereby enhancing their capabilities and expanding their drone fleet.
The cycle of giving persisted as Kale, deeply influenced by the H520 drone's significance, was motivated to donate the same thermal imaging drone to yet another department. Stephen McDaniels of the Mocanaqua Fire Department had recently submitted an application, as evidenced in his video below. This singular drone has now made its way to three distinct departments, leaving a meaningful impact on multiple communities..
"New Berlin Fire Company is proud to support your organization and we believe in getting this life saving technology to others to support communities. NPS-DDP .org helped us when we needed it most and allowed us to grow our program into the success it is today. We hope that the Mocanaqua Fire Dept continues to use this equipment for the greater good of the department and community." said Kale of New Berlin Department.
" The Mocanaqua Fire Department wants to thank Mark from NPS-DDP for helping us obtain this life saving equipment and the New Berlin Fire Company in Union County for their donation to our organization. This project has been about four years in the making, Whether assisting in a rescue or responding to a fire, the drone will increase the level of safety for our first responders and allow us to more efficiently provide the needed emergency services" . said Chief Stephen McDaniels of the Mocanaqua Fire Department.
One of the key partners of NPS-DDP.org is Pilot Institute who also generously donating a 107 drone training class with this donation. NPS-DDP.org is very thankful to the partners that support our mission.
The generosity and dedication of the Dubois Town Fire Department, New Berlin Fire Department and Pilot Institute, reflect the spirit of the Public Safety community and its commitment to safeguarding communities through advanced drone technology.
This heartwarming chain of donations showcases how the brotherhood within Public Safety agencies can support one another, passing on drones they no longer need, and positively impacting multiple departments. It's truly inspiring to witness the power of unity in the NPS-DDP mission to create safer communities.
The Dubois Town Fire Department was also recognized by NPS-DDP.org, receiving an award in 2022 for providing the most donations to other departments in that year.
As NPS-DDP.org prepares to do this press release on this inspiring story, they are reminded of the profound impact that their foundation has in supporting Public Safety agencies nationwide. Their commitment to empowering departments with the latest drone technology underscores their dedication to creating a safer future for all. On behalf of the board of directors it is an absolute privilege and honor to support public safety with these life-saving tools.
Mocanaqua Fire Dept video drone request.