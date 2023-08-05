Flash News - OKX Wallet Now Supports Linea Name Service

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 5, 2023.

OKX Wallet Partners with Linea Name Service

The OKX Wallet web extension now supports Linea Name Service , allowing users to easily experience Linea Name Service’s omnichain naming service with their OKX Wallets.

The first omnichain naming service on Linea, Linea Name Service is revolutionizing Web3 ownership by allowing users to secure their unique domains across blockchains.

Users wanting to take advantage of Linea Name Service with their OKX Wallets should follow the below steps:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension Create a new wallet or add an existing wallet Add funds to your wallet Access the Linea Name Service app and connect your OKX Wallet

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

