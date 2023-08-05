Protein Bars Market Is Thriving Worldwide During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Protein Bars Market

Who is the largest manufacturers of Protein Bars Market worldwide?

Clif Bar & Company

Atkins Nutritionals (Quest Nutrition)

General Mills

The Balance Bar

The Kellogg Company

Abbott Nutrition

MARS

Hormel Foods

ThinkThin, LLC

NuGo Nutrition

Prinsen Berning

VSI

Atlantic Grupa

Short Description About Protein Bars Market:

The Global Protein Bars market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

This report studies the Protein Bars market. Protein bars are nutrition bars that contain a high proportion of protein to carbohydrates/fats. Protein bars are targeted to people who primarily want a convenient source of protein that doesn't require preparation (unless homemade). There are different kinds of food bars to fill different purposes. Energy bars provide the majority of their food energy (calories) in carbohydrate form. Meal replacement bars are intended to replace the variety of nutrients in a meal. Protein bars are usually lower in carbs than energy bars, lower in vitamins and dietary minerals than meal replacement bars, and significantly higher in protein than either. Protein bars are mainly used by athletes or exercise enthusiasts for muscle building.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Protein Bars Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Protein Bars market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1609 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2463.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Protein Bars key players include Quest Nutrition, VSI, Abbott Nutrition, Chicago Bar Company, General Mills, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 40%. USA is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe, with a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, Medium Protein is the largest segment, with a share about 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Bodybuilders, followed by Pro/Amateur Athletes, etc.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Protein Bars Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Protein Bars

Bodybuilders

Pro/Amateur Athletes

Others

What are the types of Protein Bars available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Protein Bars market share In 2022.

Low Protein

Medium Protein

High Protein

Which regions are leading the Protein Bars Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Protein Bars Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Protein Bars market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Protein Bars industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

