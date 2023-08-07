Artisan Venture Tours Presents Expert Advice and Evidence Supporting the 5 Benefits of Corporate Retreats

Customized Corporate Retreats Outdoor Team Building Interactive Corporate Retreat Activities

Elevate teams potential through transformative corporate retreats by Artisan Venture Tours—ignite cohesion, well-being, creativity, and remote success.

AVT was founded on the simple principle of wanting to create shared experiences that help employees appreciate their work and embolden them to do things that they love.” — Jon Hesse - CEO and Founder

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Artisan Venture Tours, a pioneering company specializing in corporate retreat planning, is delighted to offer expert guidance and evidence endorsing the five fundamental advantages of corporate retreats . In an environment where physical distance may hinder team cohesion and traditional team building activities often receive a bad rap, it's crucial to recognize that the true principle of effective team building lies beyond virtual meetings and icebreakers.Corporate retreats, with their unique ability to remove teams from the confines of the office, create a powerful platform for cultivating genuine connections. These experiences foster an environment where team members can forge lasting bonds, share personal stories, and truly understand each other's strengths and weaknesses. By embracing the transformative potential of well-structured corporate retreats, organizations can unlock the true power of teamwork and drive unparalleled success.Here are 5 reasons why corporate retreats are beneficial to teams:1. Support Positive Mental Health and Balance:Corporate retreats offer a unique opportunity for employees to take a break from their routine and prioritize their mental health and overall well-being. According to a research article published in the Harvard Business Review, work-related stress can significantly impact employees' mental health and job satisfaction -– with some reports claiming up to 61% of US employees are experiencing burnout (Meister et al., 2022). Corporate retreats, with their emphasis on relaxation, mindfulness, and stress reduction, have been shown to be effective in mitigating workplace stress and promoting better mental health among employees.2. Strengthened Bonds and Trust:A well-structured corporate retreat fosters stronger bonds and a sense of rapport among team members. A survey done by Thriver found 42% of employees said their biggest challenge in the workforce is creating meaningful connections (Thriver, 2022). Through team-building activities and shared experiences, corporate retreats promote camaraderie, trust, and a deeper understanding among team members. This, in turn, boosts collaboration, communication, and synergy within the workplace.3. Increased Creativity:Stepping outside the office walls and engaging in new surroundings sparks creativity and fresh thinking. Remarkably, 34% of employees have reported that they experience their most creative ideas during company or executive retreats, as highlighted by a study conducted by TravelPerk. This figure notably jumps to 53% for corporate travelers aged between 16 and 24 (TravelPerk, 2023).4. Enhanced Productivity:Retreats offer an opportunity for teams to recharge and rejuvenate, resulting in improved focus, motivation, and overall productivity upon return. A study conducted by the Harvard Business Review found that employees who unplug and take time away from the office are more productive and engaged when they return to work (Zucker, 2023).5. Improved Morale and Motivation: A corporate retreat that recognizes and appreciates employees' efforts can significantly boost morale and motivation. According to a survey by Glassdoor, 81% of employees said they would work harder for an appreciative employer (Glassdoor, 2013). Retreats that include team recognition, rewards, and appreciation activities leave a lasting positive impact on employees, leading to increased job satisfaction and commitment.About Artisan Venture Tours:Artisan Venture Tours is a corporate retreat planning company located in the beautiful mountainous valley of Livingston, Montana. Recognizing the individuality of every team, they adopt a bespoke approach to ensure optimal satisfaction and desired outcomes. The dedicated team of experts collaborates closely with clients to personalize every aspect of the retreat, from selecting the perfect destination to curating a schedule aligned with team goals and preferences.Their commitment to excellence is exemplified through their own corporate retreats and site visits. By personally exploring and evaluating potential retreat locations, they ensure alignment with rigorous standards of quality, comfort, and inspiration. This hands-on experience empowers them to recommend ideal settings where teams can flourish, connect, and evolve.Artisan Venture Tours eagerly partners with forward-thinking organizations that aspire to harness their teams' potential through unforgettable corporate retreat experiences. Prospective clients are invited to explore their diverse range of customizable retreat options and become part of the growing community of satisfied clients who have witnessed the transformative impact of Artisan Venture Tours' distinctive approach. To discover more about Artisan Venture Tours and its services, please visit www.artisanventuretours.com Sources:• Meister, A., Hayden Cheng, B., Dael, N., & Krings, F. (2022, July 7). How to recover from work stress, according to Science. Harvard Business Review. https://hbr.org/2022/07/how-to-recover-from-work-stress-according-to-science • Thriver Blog. (2021, December 7). Survey: The State of HR & People Operations during the pandemic. Thriver Blog. https://blog.thriver.com/survey-state-of-hr-people-operations-during-pandemic/ • Bogunovic, S. (2023, January 31). 27 stats that prove corporate retreats are still a good idea. TravelPerk. https://www.travelperk.com/blog/stats-that-prove-corporate-retreats-are-still-a-good-idea/ • Zucker, R. (2023, July 19). How taking a vacation improves your well-being. Harvard Business Review. https://hbr.org/2023/07/how-taking-a-vacation-improves-your-well-being • Glassdoor Team. (2013, November 13). Employers To Retain Half Of Their Employees Longer If Bosses Showed More Appreciation; Glassdoor Survey. Glassdoor. https://www.glassdoor.com/employers/blog/employers-to-retain-half-of-their-employees-longer-if-bosses-showed-more-appreciation-glassdoor-survey/

