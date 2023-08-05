Winvest Group Limited Announces the Effectiveness of Its Sec Form S-1 Registration Statement and Launches Direct Public Offering

RENO, NV, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winvest Group Limited (OTC: WNLV) ("Winvest" and the "Company"), an investment holding company specifically focused on media and entertainment, production and filmmaking, as well as marketing and distribution for all projects on domestic and international streaming platforms and media channels, is pleased to announce that its Form S-1 Registration Statement relating to the public offering of new securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 20, 2023.

In line with its commitment to growth, Winvest is launching a Direct Public Offering (DPO) to further support its vision for the future. The DPO aims to develop Winvest in all aspects, strengthening its assets and financial performance, enhancing shareholder value and liquidity, and positioning itself for higher tiers and a potential listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market in approximately 12 months.







"We are pleased that the SEC has declared our Form S-1 effective, which represents a significant milestone in our capital plan as we continue to grow our operations globally," said Jeffrey Wong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Winvest and a Director on the Company's Board of Directors. "This announcement opens up new opportunities for the Company and its stakeholders. As a result, a more liquid trading market in our shares could potentially develop over the coming months."

"We have made the strategic decision to heighten Winvest's international exposure. As part of this visionary decision, we are aggressively seeking to uplist to Nasdaq within the next 12 months or so. We are currently preparing to meet all of the regulatory obligations and requirements to do so, which makes this a very exciting time for the Company, as well as for shareholders and potential investors."

Key Information for Potential Investors:

Offering Details: The Company is offering 125,000,000 Common Shares at an offering price of $1.50 per share. This best effort, direct public offering involves the active participation of the Officers, Directors, and the Company's management team.

Offering Period: The offering period will commence on July 20, 2023, and last for 360 days, providing interested investors with ample time to consider their investment decisions.

Subscription Agreement: The Subscription Agreement is available on the Company's official website (http://www.winvestgroup.co), where potential investors can access comprehensive information about the Company, its financial performance, and the terms of the investment opportunity.

As part of the media and entertainment industry, Winvest aims to capitalize on growth opportunities and expand its presence in the financial market. With its Form S-1 Registration Statement now effective, the Company looks forward to attracting new investors who believe in its vision and growth potential.

About Winvest Group Limited

Winvest Group Limited is an investment holding company specifically focused on media and entertainment, production and filmmaking, as well as marketing and distribution for all projects on domestic and international streaming platforms and media channels. The Company will develop and manage a diverse range of multilingual film and television projects. For additional information about the Company and its investment opportunities, please visit http://www.winvestgroup.co.

Safe Harbor Provision:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Form S-1 Registration Statement, as amended, and its other filings and submissions with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

