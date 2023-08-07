National College Resources Foundation Changes Lives with the 2023 Power of Me Tour
EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), producers of Black College Expo™ (BCE), presents the 2023 Power of Me Tour (POM) nationwide this fall. The POM program, scheduled a week before the Expo, is designed to change students’ lives through impactful testimonials and information on how to get accepted to college in a fun, engaging, and inspirational school assembly. Students will learn how to arrive prepared in order to maximize their experience.
The POM team consists of recent college graduates and special guests that will get the students excited, inspired, and motivated to excel in academia and life. Coordinators, Derek Speight and Celebrity Ambassador Crystal Westbrooks enjoy hosting these events and interacting with the students. Derek says, "About 83 % of the students approach me asking, are you sure I can get into college?” His response is always, “Yes and I can even show you how to get free money.” Crystal counsels them that college is for everyone, you just have to find the one that fits you.
They open the floor for the students’ questions on the college admission process, finding money, SAT vs. ACT, the importance of GPA, will I really be accepted? and more.
POM invites principals, counselors, and career advisors to visit our website at www.ncrfoundation.org to schedule a Power of Me team to come to your school.
About National College Resources Foundation
National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives. Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resourced, homeless, and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement and workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
