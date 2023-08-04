EarthGrid Signs MOU with Icelandic Government to Revolutionize Tunneling and Infrastructure Development

EarthGrid's MOU with Iceland sets the stage for groundbreaking tunneling projects, propelling the construction industry into a new era of efficiency and sustainability

RICHMOND, Calif., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthGrid, a leading innovator in tunneling technology, has achieved a significant milestone in its mission to transform tunneling and infrastructure development. The company proudly announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the government of Iceland. The MOU, inked by Iceland's Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate, signifies a momentous partnership that aims to revolutionize the construction industry and pave the way for groundbreaking infrastructure projects.



This collaboration grants EarthGrid the opportunity to deploy its cutting-edge torch-drilling technology across a range of projects in Iceland. These projects encompass tunnels for traffic and pipe tunnels for water and electricity supplies, with the collective goal of enhancing infrastructure development on a scale never before witnessed.

EarthGrid's torch-drilling technology represents a paradigm shift in tunneling practices. This innovative approach melts through rock with remarkable efficiency, rendering traditional drilling and blasting methods obsolete. Incredibly, the technology enables the melting of up to one kilometer of rock in a single day, revolutionizing the speed and cost-effectiveness of excavation.

The signing of the MOU with the Icelandic government marks a significant step towards addressing the monumental need for tunnels outlined in the proposal for a new transport plan.

Sigurður Ingi Jóhannsson, the Minister of Infrastructure, emphasizes the transformative potential of EarthGrid's innovative tunneling techniques. With the implementation of these advanced methods, Iceland's infrastructure development is poised to reach unprecedented heights of efficiency and effectiveness. The MOU signing, held in the awe-inspiring Eyjafjallajökull region, has already reverberated throughout the tunneling industry, eliciting a sense of anticipation for what lies ahead.

EarthGrid invites interested parties to stay updated on their crowdfunding campaign on NetCapital. Through this investment opportunity, individuals can actively contribute to the creation of a future marked by breathtaking infrastructure advancements and a redefined construction landscape.

About EarthGrid

EarthGrid is a pioneering company focused on revolutionizing tunneling and infrastructure development. With its cutting-edge plasma torch drilling technology, the company aims to accelerate the speed, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of tunnel excavation. EarthGrid's vision is to reshape the construction industry and usher in a new era of infrastructure development that is sustainable, efficient, and transformative.

To learn more about EarthGrid, visit: EarthGrid.io

