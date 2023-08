(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement on the not guilty verdict returned in the Joshua Sills rape case in Guernsey County.

"I still believe the victim. But in America, criminal convictions require proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The jury did not see it, and I thank them for doing their duty under the law."

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 615-728-5417

-30-