Rani Therapeutics to Participate in August Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that the Company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in August 2023. These conferences include:



BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Date: Monday, August 7th at 2:00pm E.T.

Format: Virtual Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Presenter: Chief Executive Officer, Talat Imran

Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in New York, NY

Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings

Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 1:00pm E.T. in Boston, MA

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Presenter: Chief Executive Officer, Talat Imran

Interested parties can access the live webcasts for these conferences (if available) from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ranitherapeutics.com. The webcast replays will be available after the conclusion of the respective presentations.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani is progressing two RaniPill® capsules, the RaniPill®GO and the RaniPill®HC. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology. For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.com.

