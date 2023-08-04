Submit Release
Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $21.2 million or $8.58 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($356.1) million or ($142.71) per share for the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the net income attributable to common shareholders was $65.0 million or $26.24 per share compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($361.4) million or (144.84) per share the prior year.

  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
  (unaudited)
  (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
   
  For the three months ended For the six months ended
  06/30/2023 06/30/2022 06/30/2023 06/30/2022
         
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $21.2 ($356.1) $65.0 ($361.4)
         
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $8.58 ($142.71) $26.24 ($144.84)
         

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082         


