Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $21.2 million or $8.58 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($356.1) million or ($142.71) per share for the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the net income attributable to common shareholders was $65.0 million or $26.24 per share compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($361.4) million or (144.84) per share the prior year.
Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|06/30/2023
|06/30/2022
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|$21.2
|($356.1)
|$65.0
|($361.4)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
|$8.58
|($142.71)
|$26.24
|($144.84)
Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082