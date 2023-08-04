Submit Release
Attorney General William Tong

08/04/2023

Attorney General Tong Statement on Decision Allowing Multistate Google Antitrust Suit to Proceed to Trial

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding a federal judge’s decision today allowing the multistate Google search antitrust suit to proceed to trial:

“Google abused its dominance to inflate its own profits at the expense of American businesses and in violation of antitrust laws. Today’s decision allows our multistate challenge to proceed to trial in September. We are actively preparing for trial and are ready to establish how Google’s pattern of illegal conduct harms consumers and competition,” said Attorney General Tong.

The trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 12 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

In December of 2020, Attorney General Tong joined a bipartisan coalition of 38 attorneys general led by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser in filing the lawsuit, which seeks to end Google’s illegal monopoly in the search market. The attorneys general complaint alleges that Google illegally maintains its monopoly power over general search engines and related general search advertising markets through a series of anticompetitive contracts and conduct. As a result, Google is hurting both consumers and advertisers.

The states are led by the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah. They are joined by the attorneys general of Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming, the District of Columbia, and the territories of Guam and Puerto Rico.

