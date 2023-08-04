Application now open for Comprehensive Medication Management Advisory Committee position

The Comprehensive Medication Management Advisory Committee has an open position for an enrolled member of an Affordable Care Act (ACA) health benefit plan in North Dakota. Anyone in North Dakota enrolled in this type of plan is welcome to apply.

The 68th Legislative Assembly passed HB 1095, "relating to the inclusion of comprehensive medication management services in health benefit plans." In the bill, North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread is tasked with convening an advisory committee to assist in the rulemaking process.

The committee will meet virtually between September 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024. The frequency and duration of committee meetings will be established during the first meeting in early September. This committee is comprised of volunteers, meaning no compensation or reimbursement of expenses is provided.

Please apply by 5 p.m. CDT on Friday, August 25th to be considered for the position. Click here to apply.