Flooding in Northwest Tennessee

JACKSON, Tennessee – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) crews are making their way around west Tennessee to check on flooded conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch emergency for much of the region through late this afternoon. TDOT officials are working with the local emergency agencies in areas of flooding. The heavy rain has caused hazardous driving conditions through several counties. Below is a current listing of closings. Please check TDOT’s SmartWay map for up-to-date road conditions. www.smartway.tn.gov

Crockett County

SR 189 near Old Mounds Road is closed

Dyer County

SR 105 near Trimble has water over the road and being monitored

Gibson County

SR 177 in the city of Dyer has high water and being monitored

SR 367 near Trenton has high water and being monitored

SR 152 near the Crockett County line has high water and being monitored

Madison County

I-40 at exit 80A ramp (I-40 West to go US 45 South in Jackson) is closed

Obion County

SR 184 is closed near Union City
SR 431 is closed near Union City
SR 5 near Woodland Mills has high water and being monitored
SR 216 near Rives is closed with high water having a train stalled on the tracks

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

