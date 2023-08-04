Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer Market Size is Anticipated to Acquire USD 8.01 Billion by 2030 With a CAGR of 5.44%

The global chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer market size is growing at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period. The product provides high throughput and connectivity along with automation, thereby offering new avenues of growth for the global chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer market.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer Market Overview:

A chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer is a piece of equipment used to detect and monitor chronic diseases. In addition, it plays a crucial role in in-patient care by providing physicians with the information they need to identify and treat a variety of diseases. These medical devices are reportedly used to diagnose genetic diseases, cardiac disorders, and infectious diseases.

In addition, chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers aid in the development of effective medical treatments based on an individual's genetic composition. In addition, the outcomes of clinical trials conducted on patients utilizing chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers allow physicians to comprehend pathophysiology, aetiology, prognosis, and disease diagnosis.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.44% between 2023 and 2030.

The Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer market size was worth around USD 5.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 8.01 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the rise in the occurrence of chronic disorders such as cancer.

In terms of product, the consumables segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

On the basis of application, the oncology segment is predicted to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment is expected to lead the segment over the forecast timespan.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer market include;

Siemens Healthineers

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Immunodiagnostic Systems

Inova Diagnostics Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer Market: Growth Factors

Rising cases of chronic diseases is going to boost global market expansion

Demand for chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers has been propelled by the increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer. According to the WHO survey, cancer caused nearly 9 million fatalities in 2018. Cancer has reportedly caused the deaths of approximately 70% of people in countries with significant populations falling within the income brackets of low and middle income. Increased adoption of fully automated equipment in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities will influence global market trends. Utilization on a large scale of products in hepatitis, oncology, retrovirus, endocrinology, and autoimmunity will contribute to the expansion of the global market.

Restraints

Extreme product cost increases may limit worldwide industry growth

Global development of the chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer industry may be hindered by the high price of chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer-based products. A rise in the product's maintenance and calibration expenses can further impede the global industry's expansion.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer Market: Segmentation Analysis/Overview

The global chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer market is sectored into product, application, end-use, and region.

In product terms, the global chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer market is segregated into instruments, software & services, and consumables segments. In addition to this, the consumables segment, which gathered nearly 57% of the global market share in 2022, is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR in the forecast timeline.

On the basis of the application, the chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer industry across the globe is sectored into infectious diseases and oncology segments. Furthermore, the oncology segment, which garnered a notable share of the global industry in 2022, is projected to dominate the application segment in the forecasting years.

Based on the end-use, the global chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer industry is bifurcated into pharmaceutical & biotech firms, hospitals, and clinical laboratories segments. In addition to this, the hospital segment, which contributed lucratively towards the global market share in 2022, is expected to establish global market dominance in the upcoming years.

Regional Analysis:

North America to dominate the worldwide market

North America, which had over half of the global chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer market in 2022, is likely to lead the market. The region's market growth over the evaluation timeframe may be owing to the wide availability of well-structured healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada. A rise in government funding for chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer research will boost regional market growth. Favorable compensation regulations will also boost regional market growth. Increasing elderly population prone to chronic diseases will further shape subcontinental market growth.

Asia-Pacific's chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer industry will have the fastest CAGR in the analysis period. The industry's growth is driven by rising chronic disease awareness in India and China. Regional players offering new products and major players in the region will boost regional industry growth.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.2 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 8.01 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.44% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Siemens Healthineers, DiaSorin S.p.A., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Inc., Immunodiagnostic Systems, Inova Diagnostics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Recent Industry Developments:

In November 2022, Getein Biotech, Inc., a Biotech firm based in China, launched new POC solutions that include rapid tests and analyzers. Such moves are likely to boost the expansion of the global market in the ensuing years.

The global chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Instruments

Software & Services

Consumables

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

By End-Use

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Firms

Clinical Laboratories

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer Industry?

What segments does the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer Market sample report and company profiles?

What Report Offers:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

