Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Appoints New Board Members to Drive Vision and Foster Community Benefit
Introducing the new members of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Board of Directors
We welcome these exceptional individuals to our Board of Directors. Their combined expertise, dedication, and passion for the RBAC will help propel the organization to new heights.”PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting water safety, lifelong wellness, and love for aquatic activities, is delighted to announce the appointment of several distinguished individuals to its Board of Directors. This infusion of talent and expertise marks an exciting new chapter for the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, enhancing its impact and benefit to the community.
— Robert Kamins, Board Chair
The newly appointed Board members bring a wealth of experience from diverse fields, sharing a common passion for aquatics and community engagement. Together, their expertise promises to further the RBAC, as a leader in aquatic education and community involvement.
Introducing the new members of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Board of Directors:
Ms. Amanda Georgino - An accomplished attorney with over a decade of experience serving public entities, including school districts and cities. Ms. Georgino's invaluable insights into legal requirements and nonprofit operations will play a key role in addressing funding, equitable access, training, and staffing challenges.
Mr. Eric Larsen - A private banker and former competitive swimmer, Mr. Larsen's profound passion for aquatics and business acumen will prove instrumental as the RBAC develops short and long-term financial plans to address capital needs and strategic initiatives.
Ms. Aizita Magaña - Boasting a strong background in public health, water safety advocacy, and promoting equity and access to public swimming pools, Ms. Magaña's expertise will be paramount in enhancing the center's community outreach efforts. Her dedication to inclusivity and community engagement aligns seamlessly with the RBAC's core values.
Ms. Margaret McAustin - A former District 2 City Councilmember, Ms. McAustin brings invaluable insights into local governance and community development. Her experience will be integral in strengthening relationships within the community and advocating for the RBAC's mission.
Mr. John Mothershead - A real estate investor actively involved with multiple nonprofits as a supporter and board member, Mr. Mothershead possesses a profound understanding of the challenges faced by smaller nonprofits in competitive funding environments. His fundraising expertise will continue to help the RBAC elevate its philanthropic goals.
These exceptional individuals join the existing Board members to form a diverse and dynamic team committed to advancing the Aquatics Center's mission and ensuring its long-term success. Expressing his enthusiasm about the new Board members, Robert Kamins, Chair of the Board of Directors, stated, "We welcome these exceptional individuals to our Board of Directors. Their combined expertise, dedication, and passion for the RBAC will help propel the organization to new heights. We look forward to their contributions in shaping the future of our organization and positively impacting our community."
RBAC President and Executive Director, Jimmy Francis, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to providing a safe, inclusive, and vibrant environment for community members of all ages and abilities. "With the continued support of these new Board members, the RBAC is poised for even greater success in achieving its mission," Francis added.
