Prime Minister of India Presents an Eco-Conscious Diamond to the First Lady of the United States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting the diamond to the Bidens

Sustainability Focused Greenlab Diamonds Created the 7.5 Carat Diamond for Jill Biden

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, presented First Lady Jill Biden with a 7.5 carat diamond made by Greenlab Diamonds (LABON LLC's sustainability Brand), an eco conscious luxury product maker. The diamond was presented during a meeting between the two leaders at the White House in Washington DC, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

This is the first time in history that a diamond has been presented as a state gift to an American First Lady. The diamond is certified by the IGI Lab. It is cut and polished by skilled artisans in Greenlab's India workshop. Greenlab Diamonds is a company that is committed to sustainable and ethical practices, and works with the local community to ensure that its products have a positive impact.

The diamond was presented to First Lady Biden as a symbol of the strong friendship between the United States and India.

Prime Minister Modi said that the diamond is a “testament to the skills of Indian artisans and the beauty of Indian diamonds.”

First Lady Biden was very pleased to receive the diamond, expressing that it was “a beautiful and thoughtful gift.” She added that she was looking forward to continuing to work with Prime Minister Modi to strengthen the relationship between the United States and India.

About Greenlab Diamonds: Greenlab Diamonds holds the title of being the largest global grower, manufacturer and supplier of lab-created diamonds located in India. With a team of 2000 employees and 1300 reactors, they're leaders in innovation. Commencing their journey as diamond cutters half a century ago, they have transitioned their focus towards eco-friendly diamond manufacturing over time. Their 90-acre facility, powered by 35MW solar and wind produced energy, shows their commitment to a cleaner diamond industry. Diamonds produced by the company are certified by IGI and GIA, known for top quality. Greenlab diamonds also serves as the foundational entity for LABON DIAMONDS.

LABON Diamonds  is a US-based broad supplier of an extensive inventory of Type IIA Lab-grown Diamonds which is backed by Greenlab Diamonds. It provides unique products of high-quality lab grown diamonds for everyone, with a vision of offering sustainable luxury along with affordable prices. Labon aims to constantly deliver towards a greener supply chain through their expert team that nurtures the people and planet. The ultimate goal is to come up with a better product and seamless B2C pipeline, with the least impact on the environment.

For more info, visit https://www.labondiamonds.com/ https://linktr.ee/LabonDiamonds?utm_source=linktree_profile_share

melike ayan
Mel Strategies
email us here
LABON DIAMONDS:

