Technirep Marketing Inc. Announces Success of its Partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects

Laval, Quebec – Technirep, a specialist in the design of electric infrared heating systems that offers a range of heating technologies for restaurants, spas, industries and even residential projects, is excited to announce the success of its recent partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects.

With the aspiration of becoming a carbon-neutral company, Technirep set out with Eden Reforestation Projects to plant 5 trees for every kilowatt of infrared heating it sells, for example, with its 2 flagship products, Infratech Slimline – 4000 W and Fostoria MTM 342 – 5000 W, the first will allow 20 trees to be planted every time it sells and the second 25 trees.

The partnership has been a success for Technirep and Eden Reforestation Projects, with over 15,815 being planted to date. A spokesperson from Technirep said, “At Technirep, we enable businesses to improve their energy efficiency by offering high-performance electric infrared heating solutions. In fact, our systems not only allow companies to switch from fossil fuel heating to a renewable energy system (hydroelectricity), but our systems are also 2 to 4 times more efficient than those using gas or propane. We wanted to apply this same eco-friendly ethos to the running of our company and are proud of our partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects and reaching the milestone of 15,000 trees.”

Specialist Heating Systems

The infrared heating systems available at Technirep utilize specialist features that allow residents and businesses to heat their space without causing the negative environmental effects that occur with most gas heaters and fireplaces.

The leading manufacturers of the range of heating products offered at Technirep include:

Fostoria

Established in 1917, Fostoria is an American company that specializes in the manufacture of high-quality heating products, such as auxiliary heaters, site heaters and industrial heating systems.

Fostoria heaters are ideal for commercial, industrial and institutional applications where radiant efficiency is an important issue and are available in a wide variety of sizes and wattages making them ideal for a variety of industrial and commercial applications.

The heating systems are flexible and adaptable to various environments, along with being very easy to install, which means they can be set up quickly and easily. In addition, Fostoria offers a three-year warranty on all of its products, giving customers the peace of mind they are looking for when purchasing a heating system.

Infratech

Infratech products use state-of-the-art technology to produce medium-wave infrared rays that directly heat people and objects without wasting energy by heating the air. This allows Infratech products to be very energy efficient and reduce heating costs.

Infratech heaters are made with high-quality materials, such as stainless steel housings and carbon fiber heating elements, that are designed to withstand the elements and daily wear and tear. Infratech products also come in a range of models to suit a variety of lifestyles, as well as a selection of colors and finishes, allowing customers to customize their living space.

Infratech products are also easy to install, with clear instructions and spare parts available for custom installations. The products are compatible with a variety of controllers and home automation systems, making them easy to integrate into existing heating systems and come with a 3-year limited warranty, a testament to their durability and quality.

