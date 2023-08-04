Grill Mentor Launches Website To Help BBQ Enthusiasts Improve Their Skills So They Can Cook Better Food With Confidence

Fort Walton Beach, Florida – Grill Mentor is proud to announce that it has launched a website that is designed to help BBQ enthusiasts improve their skills so they can cook better food with confidence.

From a wide range of recipes, unbiased equipment reviews, and tips on the best ways to smoke or grill, all written in comprehensive and easy-to-read blog posts, Grill Mentor hopes its new website will help those searching for the best grilling gear or recipes to impress their friends and family at the next party or gathering.

Founder and creator of Grill Mentor, Matt Hollingshead, said, “Hey, gents, I’m Matt Hollingshead, a BBQ enthusiast, self-proclaimed beer connoisseur, and the founder of Grill Mentor. On this site, I share battle-tested recipes, ruthlessly honest equipment reviews, and my embarrassing lessons learned. Join me, and let’s level up our barbecue skills together.”

Smoking Knowledge

Grill Mentor has a plethora of BBQ smoking tips and easy-to-understand guides on the process of BBQ smoking that are full of expert tips, advice, and in-depth knowledge that covers a variety of smoking materials, methods, and techniques.

An extract from one of Grill Mentor’s latest posts, ‘Can You Overcook Brisket? (Signs and Fixes)’ has been included below:

Determining whether a brisket is overcooked is more complex than looking at the exterior (unless it’s burnt completely). Here’s how to tell if a brisket has been cooked for too long.

· The Internal Temperature Is Above 210°F

A meat thermometer is crucial for food safety and determining when your meat is done. Some beginners use the built-in temperature gauge on their grill or smoker. But, unfortunately, that only estimates the cooking temperature, not the internal temperature of the meat.

The best thermometers for low and slow cooking are called leave-in thermometers. These thermometers allow individuals to leave the probes in the meat to monitor the internal and ambient temperature as they cook.

As a result, the lid won’t have to continually be opened while cooking because heat escapes each time it does. However, a regular instant-read thermometer is fine too, but it’s just less ideal.

The required temperature for brisket is higher than for other beef cuts. Brisket can be pulled from the smoker when it reaches an internal temperature of 195°F. However, the brisket may become overcooked once it rises above 210°F. The reason is that the brisket continues to cook even after you take it out of the smoker.

The brisket’s interior is still hot, and since the cut of meat is so large, the brisket can continue to cook for another 15-20 minutes. This concept is known as carryover cooking time.

· The Cross-Section Has No Color and Little Moisture When Squashed

After pulling the brisket from the smoker and making the initial cut into it, it is possible to see the cross-section. The cross-section allows individuals to view the brisket’s inside color.

In a properly cooked brisket, individuals may see a soft pink color around the outer edge underneath the bark (the black outer layer). Additionally, the center of the cut will appear light brown. However, the inside color may appear white with brisket cooked for too long. The less color that is visible, the more it’s overdone.

