The Web3 and RWA Summit was held by BGTrade in Hong Kong
Trying to find value-capture opportunities in Hong Kong's new deal with the multi-trillion RWA opportunityDUBAI, DUBAI, 美国, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The builders are trying to find value-capture opportunities in Hong Kong's new deal with the multi-trillion RWA opportunity.
Since Hong Kong's new government took office, they have a clear strategy for RWA. “Is Web3 trading on cryptocurrency only? The answer is no. Our goal is to enable Web3 to empower and serve the real economy. The trading volume of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum is too small, with only 1 trillion dollars. Our goal is to increase the liquidity of all types of assets via tokenization, including bonds, real estate and alternative assets, which is a trillion-dollar business opportunity for all.” King Leung of Hong Kong government official said.
The Web3 and RWAs Summit of The Exploration Unleashed hosted by BG Trade with Dubai-based RWA project, took place last Friday (July 7) at 535 Jaffe Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
The summit, "Exploration Unleashed: Web3 and RWAs", is a clear demonstration of the vast possibilities that lie ahead in the convergence of blockchain technology and real-world assets, and that Hong Kong is becoming a center of discovery and development in this transformative field. The summit attracted more than 500 attendees from Hong Kong, who come from the fields of finance, tech, blockchain, investment, media, etc., and represented the Hong Kong industry's commitment to Web3. It represents broad interest and focus in the field of Web3 and RWAs.
Unleashed: Dubai Dark Horse makes its first roadshow in Hong Kong
In a previous interview, Ali, the CEO of BG Trade, had explained why they debuted in the Dubai market, “I have always believed that to progress in life or business, you must be in an environment that nurtures progress and success. Dubai welcomes technology that will change the future.”
However, since the new policy in Hong Kong started, BG Trade has focused on the cryptocurrency stock market. BG Trade aims to integrate multi asset investments on the same platform, providing efficient connectivity opportunities for assets such as stocks, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies, as well as providing users with RWA (Real World Assets) asset allocation solutions.
In their plan, BGT will act as a bridge between the traditional stock market and the cryptocurrency world, creating an ecosystem between cryptocurrency and stock that anchors tokens 1:1 to traditional stocks. Today, BGT is the pioneer in this ecosystem, which creates the first tokenized asset for cryptocurrency stocks through tokens anchored by the Hong Kong stock company.
Ali demonstrated BG Trade's RWA trading platform to the attendees, which built on EVM is a reference value for Hong Kong's traditional finance to complete the asset on-chain in the true sense.BG Trade enables options, futures, and more complex structured financial transactions for the financial market by utilizing blockchain technology and smart contracts. Besides, Ali also mentioned the BG Trade platform's zkDID feature, which allows users to manage autonomous identities and real data mining. Moreover, he emphasized the importance and use of BGT tokens. All holders will enjoy airdrops of upcoming RWA tokens, receive liquidity rewards from the LP pool, and enjoy ve-Governance and transaction fee rebates, etc.
Adoption and Regulation: Unlocking the Potential of Web3 and RWAs
In a roundtable discussion entitled "Unlocking the Potential of Web3 and RWAs: Adoption, and Regulatory Considerations", Mr. Terry Chan of the Web3 Team Leader of InvestHK, Mr. Wang Yi of the Director of Quantitative Investment Team of CSOP, and Mr. Jaden Chan of the Head of Investor and Jupiter of the Director of Investment and Research at HashKey Capital, shared their perspectives on Web3 and RWAs.
Terry Chan highlighted the importance of Web3 and RWA adoption and promotion in the Hong Kong market. He pointed out that Hong Kong, as an international financial center, should actively promote the adoption of blockchain technology and work with regulators to formulate appropriate regulations and policies to ensure the health and stability of the market. He emphasized the importance of compliance and regulation to facilitate the sustainable development of Web3 and RWA, and encouraged companies and investors to actively participate in innovation and exploration in this area.
For his part, Yi Wang shared his views on the potential of Web3 and RWA from a quantitative investment perspective. He believes that the combination of Web3 and RWA will bring more opportunities and flexibility to investors, as well as provide more liquidity and transparency to the market.
Jaden Chan, on the other hand, shared Flow Traders' perspective as an investor. He highlighted the importance of liquidity in the Web3 and RWA markets and how market participants can leverage the services of liquidity providers to optimize trading and investment strategies. He also mentioned Flow Traders' investments and involvement in this space and provided some real-world examples of how to achieve success in the Web3 and RWA markets.
Jupiter shared his unique insights into the potential of Web3 and RWA based on his expertise and experience in the crypto asset and blockchain space. He emphasized the benefits of blockchain technology in asset issuance and trading, as well as the innovative power of the Web3 ecosystem. He discusses developments in areas such as DeFi and NFT and explores the promise of their application in the RWA space. As Director of Investment Research at HashKey Capital, Jupiter also shared their investment strategy and outlook for the Web3 and RWA space. He emphasized the prudent and innovative approach that investors should take in this space and encouraged attendees to recognize the opportunities and risks that Web3 and RWA present
Insights and Inspiration: Capture Value Opportunities
Clearpool was the keynote speaker for 'Exploring and Unleash: Web3 and RWAs', sharing their innovative solutions and experience in the RWAs space. In the sharing, Clearpool highlighted how their platform solves many of the challenges and limitations that exist in the traditional financial system. They can provide users with lower transaction costs, higher transaction speeds and broader market participation opportunities through the decentralization and transparency of blockchain. Clearpool's sharing deepened their understanding of the RWAs space, creating possibilities for collaboration and partnership opportunities among them.
The Dubai RWA Project's discussion with a wide range of practitioners had a clear purpose, as they find value-capture opportunities in Hong Kong's new deal with the multi-trillion RWA opportunity, which is a path for the Hong Kong market to deepen the integration of TradFi into DeFi.
Taking BOCI's issuance of $200 million digital notes for the Hong Kong market via UBS in mid-June as an example, some people are making comments and suggestions. UBS's original article refers to the use of "the main Ethereum blockchain", which is not actually an Ethereum blockchain, but a Consortium Blockchain deployed by Ethereum as the open source code. Therefore, the market generally believes that under the uncontrollable risks of policy compliance, regulation and transaction efficiency, there is still a long way to go for traditional institutions to deploy their business on the public chain.
HaKan
BG Trade
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other