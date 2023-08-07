Discover the Truth Behind the JFK Assassination and Trump Coup with Dick Roth's New Book
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Former FBI Agent Richard V. Roth has released a new book titled "JFK Assassination & Trump Coup." The book is a semi-detailed analysis of two significant events in American history: the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and the attempted coup by supporters of Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Roth's book covers the Federal Bureau of Investigation's activity from the beginning to the end of both cases. He provides an insider's look into each step of the actual investigative process conducted in both cases, following the Attorney General Guidelines and FBI procedures. Roth presents exculpatory information in a sincere attempt to be neutral on all issues. Additionally, he adheres as closely as feasible to the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure regarding the testimony of an FBI Special Agent in Federal Court.
As a former Special Agent of the FBI, Roth brings his significant experience in law enforcement and forensic accounting, making his book an important source for people curious about the two occurrences. Roth started working for the FBI in 1980, and the Director wrote him several letters of recommendation. Roth held positions with the Internal Revenue Service as a revenue agent and the New York State Organised Crime Task Force as an investigative accountant before joining the FBI.
Roth's book is not only an analysis of two significant events in American history but also a reflection of the importance of the rule of law and the need for transparency in investigations. The book is a must-read for anyone interested in the two events, law enforcement and forensic accounting.
"JFK Assassination & Trump Coup" is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers.
About the Author
Richard V. “Dick” Roth is a former Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent. He began his career in the Buffalo, New York Field Office in 1980. He was transferred to the Hartford Ct. Resident Agency in the New Haven, Ct. Field Office in 1982. He was transferred to the New York, New York Field Office in 1983. Mr. Roth was assigned to criminal cases in each Field Office. Mr. Roth received several letters of commendation from the Director. Mr. Roth began his law enforcement career in 1973 as an Internal Revenue Service Revenue Agent. He then worked as an Investigative Accountant for the New York State Organized Crime Task Force from 1977 to 1980. Mr. Roth graduated from the State University of New York at Albany in 1973 with a BS in Public Accounting. He is a retired Certified Public Accountant (retired status). Mr. Roth also graduated from Fordham University with a Masters in Business Administration after his career with the FBI. Mr. Roth operated a Forensic Accounting business in 1990. His assignments included monitoring unions allegedly controlled by Organized Crime figures, monitoring construction sites for compliance with contracts, bank frauds, and embezzlements, and monitoring banks for compliance with anti-money laundering statutes, investment frauds, and background checks.
Book Name: This Will Happen Again and It Did: A Comparison of FBI Investigations of JFK Assassination & Trump Coup
Author Name: Dick Roth
ISBN Number: 978-1088079744
Ebook Version: https://amz.run/6xfZ
Paperback Version: https://amz.run/6xfa
