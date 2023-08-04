ITW Board of Directors Approves Dividend Rate Increase

GLENVIEW, Ill., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) authorized a seven percent increase to the dividend payout to shareholders, representing a quarterly increase of $0.09 per share – or $0.36 per share annually – versus the current dividend rate. The Board also declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.40 per share for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend equates to $5.60 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on October 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023.



The Board also approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes management to purchase up to $5 billion of the Company’s common stock over an open-ended period of time. The full authorization represents approximately 20 million shares based on ITW’s closing share price on August 3, 2023. The Company’s existing share repurchase authorization of $3 billion was announced in May 2021 and has approximately $740 million remaining in that program as of June 30, 2023.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industry manufacturing leader with revenue of $15.9 billion in 2022. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 46,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com