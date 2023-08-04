Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Driving Protection and Comfort Amidst Rising Vector-Borne Threats

insightSLICE Body Worn Insect Repellent Market - insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Baody Worn Insect Repellent market has emerged as a dynamic and rapidly growing segment within the broader insect repellent industry. With the increasing prevalence of vector-borne diseases and the growing concern for personal health and safety, the demand for effective insect repellent solutions has surged worldwide.

Body worn insect repellents have gained popularity for their convenience, ease of application, and ability to offer prolonged protection against disease-carrying insects. This article explores the global market size for 2020 and the forecast up to 2031, the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), key competitors, applications of this industry, current trends and relevant government regulations.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏:

In 2020, the global Body Worn Insect Repellent market showcased remarkable growth, reaching a valuation of US$ 355 million in 2020. The market's robust expansion was driven by increasing awareness about insect-borne diseases, growing outdoor activities, and rising disposable incomes. As consumers continue to prioritize health and safety, the demand for effective personal insect repellents is expected to escalate further.

Looking ahead, the Body Worn Insect Repellent market is projected to witness a strong CAGR of 8% from 2020 to 2031. By the end of 2031, the market is estimated to be valued at US$ 830 million by 2031. The forecast reflects the anticipated surge in demand for body worn insect repellents across various industries and regions.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The Body Worn Insect Repellent market is highly competitive, with numerous companies vying for market share. Key competitors in the industry include:

• Goodknight

• The Coleman Company, Inc.

• Insect Shield

• Wisconsin Pharmacal Company

• CVS Pharmacy

• Sawyer Products, Inc.

• LANXESS

𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The Body Worn Insect Repellent market is witnessing several trends that are shaping its trajectory. Some of the notable trends include:

1. Increasing Demand for Natural and Eco-friendly Solutions: Consumers are showing a growing preference for body worn insect repellents with natural ingredients and eco-friendly formulations. As environmental consciousness rises, manufacturers are responding with sustainable and biodegradable products.

2. Technological Advancements: Advancements in insect repellent technology have led to the development of innovative solutions, such as microencapsulation and slow-release formulas. These technologies offer longer-lasting protection and improved user experience.

3. Multi-functional Products: The market is witnessing a surge in multi-functional body-worn insect repellents that combine insect protection with other features, such as UV protection and moisturizing properties.

4. Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Companies are increasingly forming strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand their market reach and offer a wider range of insect repellent products.

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Body Worn Insect Repellents find wide-ranging applications across diverse industries and sectors. The primary application areas include:

1. Personal Use: The popularity of body worn insect repellents among individuals engaged in outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, gardening, and sports continues to soar. The ease of use and efficacy of these products have made them an essential item for outdoor enthusiasts and travelers.

2. Military and Defense: Armed forces across the globe have adopted body-worn insect repellents to protect their personnel during field operations and deployments. Shielding soldiers from insect bites is crucial for maintaining their health and operational efficiency, particularly in tropical and subtropical regions.

3. Industrial Use: Industries such as agriculture, forestry, construction, and mining use body-worn insect repellents to minimize the risk of insect bites and related health hazards for workers. These repellents create safer working environments, leading to increased productivity and enhanced workforce well-being.

4. Commercial Use: The hospitality industry, including hotels, resorts, and recreational parks, deploys body-worn insect repellents to enhance customer experience. Ensuring a comfortable and insect-free environment for visitors is a priority for businesses in the sector.

𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

Government regulations play a crucial role in shaping the Body Worn Insect Repellent market. Several countries have established regulations and guidelines for the use of insect repellents, particularly those containing active ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, and IR3535. These regulations ensure product safety, efficacy, and proper labeling, boosting consumer trust and market growth.

The Body Worn Insect Repellent market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by increasing concerns over insect-borne diseases and a growing emphasis on personal health and safety. With a strong projected CAGR from 2020 to 2031, the market is set to expand substantially, providing ample opportunities for key competitors to innovate and meet evolving consumer demands.

As leading countries adopt stringent government regulations, the focus on natural and eco-friendly insect repellent solutions is likely to intensify. The future of the Body Worn Insect Repellent market looks promising as it continues to offer protection and comfort to people in their outdoor pursuits.

𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

• Apparel

> Trouser

> Shirts

> Jacket

> Head nets

• Oil and creams

> Synthetic

> Plant based

• Stickers & patches

• Sprays

• Others

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥

• Retailers

• Supermarket

• Online retailers

• Health &

• Beauty retailers

• Specialty stores

• General merchandisers

• Others

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

