Government holding public consultation on plan for appropriate economic diversification

MACAU, August 4 - The Government is holding a public consultation, running from today until 2 September inclusive, on its “Development Plan for Appropriate Economic Diversification of the Macao Special Administrative Region (2024-2028)”.

Promoting appropriate economic diversification is the only path to solve the deep-rooted issues and problems in Macao's economic and social development. It is an inevitable choice to ensure the long-term prosperity and stability of Macao and a must-do task both for the Government, and for Macao’s people from all walks of life.

The proposal regarding the Development Plan for Appropriate Economic Diversification closely aligns with the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan, and the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Development Plan for Appropriate Economic Diversification has as its focus the city’s Second Five-Year Development Plan, and Macao’s “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification.

The proposal sets a detailed path for, respectively, tourism and integrated leisure business; traditional Chinese medicine and the “Big Health” industry; modern financial services; high and new technology, the conversion and enhancement of traditional industries; and for the convention and exhibition, sports, commercial and trade industries.

The Development Plan for Appropriate Economic Diversification is the city’s first-ever blueprint to detail comprehensively steps for industrial development. Based on the current development conditions of various industries, it proposes major tasks and key projects for the period 2024 to 2028. These are in relation to: appropriate economic diversification; provision of guidance on social investment and the development of individuals; and the future of key economic sectors.

The Government is of the view that the Development Plan for Appropriate Economic Diversification will enhance synergy between different industries – and strengthen comprehensively the capabilities of Macao's economy – by facilitating development of new industries using a multi-pronged approach in terms of policy, human resources, and financial resources. This work will in turn, speed up Macao’s appropriate economic diversification effort, and support the city’s sustainable and high-quality development.

During the 30-day consultation period, there will be a public session on respectively 23 August, 25 August, and 26 August. They will be held at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex. Registration can be made via the dedicated website (http://www.dsepdr.gov.mo/comment).

The consultation document, in either Chinese or Portuguese, is now available for download from the dedicated website. Printed copies are available from either the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau at Rua do Campo; or public services centres in, respectively, Areia Preta, Central District, and the Islands District.

During the consultation period, members of the public are welcome to contribute suggestions and opinions via either: telephone (2883 9919); email (comment@dsepdr.gov.mo); by post to Rua do Desporto, n.º 185 - 195, Taipa, Macau; by fax (2882 3426); or via the dedicate website (http://www.dsepdr.gov.mo/comment).