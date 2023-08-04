Altenew marks many firsts this year with a thrilling week of in-person activities for paper crafters

Altenew Educators enjoyed their first in-person workshop with special training from the talented Tasnim Ahmed, Jen Rzasa, and Lydia Evans. Altenew fans enjoyed the first-ever warehouse tour for customers. Altenew team members reunited in Syracuse, NY for a rare in-person meetup.

NEW YORK, USA, August 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Altenew marked many firsts this summer with a thrilling week of crafting events for paper crafting enthusiasts. From a company retreat to a crafting getaway to a free meet and greet, each event was a huge hit.Altenew members from around the United States and the world traveled to Syracuse, New York last week for Altenew’s annual in-person retreat. The company’s entire team - both in-person and virtual - spent many hours bonding together, brainstorming ideas, discussing business strategies, and sharing their Altenew love.Shared Lydia Evans, Altenew Creative Ambassador, “Coming together as a Leadership Team really helps strengthen our bond. Sure we talk about work and tasks at hand, but we also share ourselves and grow our friendships, which I think makes us a better team.”In addition, Altenew hosted its first in-person educators’ workshop right in the Altenew warehouse where Altenew educators were able to enjoy an intimate reunion with the Altenew Leadership Team and personalized crafter training to improve their own teaching experiences. Educators were able to create beautiful projects using Altenew’s new Strolling Through New York Gouache Set Altenew has been hosting Meet and Greets for customers and fans to meet the Altenew team and try out new crafting goodies for years. This year, the Altenew team added another exciting event to its roster: a themed crafting class and experience for crafters looking for the ideal getaway for creatives. Altenew’s Lemonade Party was a huge hit, hosting over 60 guests for a morning of fun crafting, learning new techniques, and connecting with other crafters. Attendees came from all over the United States, as well as a visitor from Panama who specially timed her annual US visit to overlap with the Altenew Lemonade Party . Guests fully embraced the theme of the event, dressing in bright colorful clothing and featuring many lemon designs. Many enjoyed taking pictures to capture the memories at a photobooth at the event.Many Altenew fans and educators shared their personal experiences and feedback for Altenew at a series of interviews held throughout the week. The crafters expressed how excited they were for this opportunity to meet other crafters while doing what they love the most - crafting.The week was a busy one for Altenew team members. After much positive feedback, Altenew leadership looks forward to hosting similar events in the future.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿

What Altenew Gets Up To When You Put the Team All In One Room