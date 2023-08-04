IncredibleBank Launches Spanish website and mobile banking application

Wausau, Wis, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IncredibleBank is thrilled to announce the launch of a Spanish version of its website and mobile banking application, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to inclusivity and outreach. This exciting development allows them to connect with Spanish-speaking users around the United States, providing them with a seamless and tailored experience.

“The Spanish website and app have undergone meticulous translation efforts, ensuring that the user interface, content, and functionality meet the expectations of our Spanish-speaking audience. Users can now navigate through the platform with ease, browse products and services, and access informative resources all in their native language,” says Leslie Osman, Vice President of Marketing.

IncredibleBank understands the importance of ensuring accessibility to banking and financial services for all. With the launch of their Spanish website and mobile app, they aim to cater to the needs of millions of Spanish speakers, offering them an immersive and engaging platform to explore services and manage their finances.

“To ensure a seamless transition for our users, we have experienced Spanish-speaking employees who are available to provide assistance and support,” Todd Nagel, President and CEO states. “Our commitment to providing an Incredible Customer Experience extends to our Spanish-speaking users, reaffirming our commitment that no bank treats you better.”

To experience the Spanish version of our website, please visit https://es.incrediblebank.com/.

About IncredibleBank℠

IncredibleBank, headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, was awarded as one of America’s Most Innovative Banks by the Independent Community Bankers of America in 2019. With deposit and lending customers in all 50 states, plus their status as one of the nation’s top motorcoach and SBA lenders, they are America’s First Online National Community Bank (and who doesn’t love the idea of a national community?). They are dedicated to their promise of an Incredible Customer ExperienceSM with every interaction. Learn more about IncredibleBank at www.incrediblebank.com.

