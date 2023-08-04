ODDITY to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

Submit Release
NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY Tech Ltd. (“ODDITY”) (NASDAQ: ODD), the consumer tech platform behind IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild that is built to transform the global beauty and wellness market, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, after the U.S. markets close. ODDITY will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

The webcast of the call and the earnings release will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the ODDITY website at https://investors.oddity.com. To access the call through a conference line, dial 1-877-407-9208 (U.S. callers) or 1-201-493-6784 (international callers).

A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for seven days. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. callers) or 1-412-317-6671 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 13740505.

About ODDITY

ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company serves over 40 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild. The company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.

Contacts

Press:
Michael Braun
michaelb@oddity.com

Investor:
investors@oddity.com

 


