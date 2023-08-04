The BuildClub Surpasses $400K Milestone on StartEngine

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – The BuildClub , the AI-driven on-demand marketplace for building materials, announces the achievement of a significant milestone in its equity crowdfunding campaign with the successful raise of over $400,000 on the StartEngine platform.



With cutting-edge AI technology, the platform aggregates the buying process, scanning over 15 million products daily from 225 suppliers across 14 cities. This advanced approach ensures customers have access to the most competitive prices and an extensive range of high-quality building materials.

"We are ecstatic to have reached this impressive milestone in our journey," said Stephen Forte, founder and CEO of The BuildClub. "The overwhelming support from our investor community showcases the confidence they have in our vision to disrupt the construction industry and bring unparalleled convenience to contractors and homeowners alike."

The BuildClub has made significant strides since its founding, tripling its annual revenue in just over two years. The platform has completed over 5,000 transactions and successfully delivered more than 240,000 items to customers.

With the $400K milestone achieved, The BuildClub is well-positioned to fuel its growth plans and expand its presence in the construction industry. The company aims to further optimize its AI algorithms, enhance customer experiences, and solidify its position as the go-to solution for construction material sourcing.

The BuildClub's campaign on StartEngine is ongoing, and the company continues to welcome new investors to join its mission of transforming the construction materials supply chain. To learn more, click here: www.startengine.com/offering/buildclub

About The BuildClub

The BuildClub, an on-demand marketplace for building materials, is revolutionizing the construction and home improvement industry. Powered by AI with an emphasis on convenience and efficiency, The BuildClub's on-demand platform is a one-stop shop, offering 2-hour job site delivery for over 240,000 items.

Visit The BuildClub website or download their app directly from the app stores.

Contact:

Stephen Forte

Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Sole Director

The BuildClub

Palo Alto, CA

stephen@buildclub.com

888-423-0323

