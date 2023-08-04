India Paper Bags Market Report 2023-2028: Industry Demand, Size, Value and Segmentation Data by IMARC Group

India Paper Bags Market Report Statics 2023-2028

The rising interest in exploring traditional and sustainable packaging practices, which is boosting the growth of the paper bag market in India.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “India Paper Bags Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

Market Size, CAGR and Forecast Value: 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group, the India paper bags market size reached US$ 692.3 Million in 2022 and industry to reach US$ 942.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.08% during 2023-2028.

Paper bags, also referred to as carrier bags, are a type of packaging material made from paper. Unlike their plastic counterparts, which are derived from non-renewable sources, paper bags are environmentally friendly, often being made from recycled or renewable sources, and are biodegradable. One of the key characteristics of paper bags is their versatile nature. They can be made in a variety of sizes, designs, and colours, and can be used for numerous purposes, including carrying groceries, packaging gifts, or serving as takeaway bags. Notable types of paper bags include brown kraft bags, white bleached bags, and laminated paper bags. Paper bags are increasingly appreciated and preferred for their environmentally friendly and sustainable characteristics.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐚𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚:

𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐀 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐨𝐟-𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞: The growing consumer preference for eco-friendly and sustainable products is one of the key factors influencing the growth of the paper bag market in India. In addition to this, increasing awareness about the environmental harm caused by plastic bags, coupled with the growing demand for biodegradable and recyclable products, is propelling the market growth of paper bags.

𝐄𝐜𝐨-𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫: Moreover, the expansion of the retail sector and the e-commerce industry is facilitating the growth of the paper bag market in India. There is a growing consumer interest in innovative and unique paper bag designs, boosted by social media and digital marketing, which is driving the market growth of paper bags. The rising popularity of paper bags as an eco-friendly and reusable alternative to plastic bags is fostering market growth. The increasing consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions that align with their eco-conscious values is contributing to the market growth of paper bags.

𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐬: Apart from this, there is a rising interest in exploring traditional and sustainable packaging practices, which is boosting the growth of the paper bag market. The expansion of online retail platforms and e-commerce is also facilitating the market growth of paper bags. Moreover, the increasing availability of a wide variety of paper bags, offering different sizes, designs, and colours, is attracting consumers and fuelling market growth. The preference for paper bags as a packaging option for specific consumer needs, such as luxury items, artisanal products, or food packaging, is also fueling the market growth. The growing emphasis on sustainable and ethical sourcing and manufacturing practices in the packaging industry is favouring the market growth of paper bags. Furthermore, the emergence of specialty stores, boutique shops, and the boom of the home-based business industry is creating a positive outlook for the market. Eco-conscious lifestyles and sustainable trends are fuelling the market growth of paper bags.

Other factors such as rising consumer disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, government initiatives to reduce plastic usage, and the rapidly increasing popularity of paper bags among eco-conscious consumers are driving the market growth further in India.

Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Sewn Open Mouth

• Pinched Bottom Open Mouth

• Pasted Valve

• Pasted Open Mouth

• Flat Bottom

• Others

Breakup by Material Type:

• Brown Kraft

• White Kraft

Breakup by Thickness:

• 1 Ply

• 2 Ply

• 3 Ply

• > 3 Ply

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Retail

• Construction

• Chemicals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

In case you need any specific business requirements, you can mention the same. We can customize the report based on the specific needs of the client.

