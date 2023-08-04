Ridley Academy Announces Piano Masterclass
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Ridley Academy, a premier provider of quality online music education, announces the launch of its much-anticipated Complete Piano Masterclass.
For aspiring pianists of all levels, this comprehensive course promises to deliver an unparalleled learning experience that combines expert instruction, immersive coursework, and interactive practice opportunities. Designed with both beginners and advanced students in mind, the Complete Piano Masterclass guides learners from foundational skills to the intricacies of virtuoso performance.
"Music, and specifically the piano, has the power to transcend boundaries and inspire people from all walks of life," says Stephen Ridley, founder and CEO of Ridley Academy. "We're excited to share this deep, holistic approach to piano education that's been years in the making. It reflects our mission to democratize music education and make high-quality instruction accessible to everyone, everywhere."
The Complete Piano Masterclass covers a broad range of topics including music theory, sight-reading, improvisation, composition, and performance techniques. Learners get access to a 6-12 month program (depending on your schedule) with a full Music Dictionary as well as exercise packs.
Enrollment for the Complete Piano Masterclass is open now.
About Ridley Academy:
Ridley Academy is an online platform dedicated to music education. It was founded with the goal of making high-quality music instruction accessible to students globally, regardless of location or skill level. The platform offers a wide range of courses, from instrumental tuition to music theory and composition, all taught by renowned musician, Stephen Ridley.
