Brookfield Business Partners Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBUC, BBU; TSX: BBUC, BBU.UN) announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



“We are pleased with our second quarter results and the progress achieved on our growth initiatives,” said Cyrus Madon, CEO of Brookfield Business Partners. “Our business fundamentals are solid and we continue to surface value through our operational improvement initiatives.”

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited 2023 20225 2023 20225 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders1 $ (48 ) $ 137 $ 26 $ 153 Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit2 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.62 $ 0.12 $ 0.72 Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 606 $ 530 $ 1,228 $ 1,016



Net loss attributable to unitholders for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $48 million ($0.22 loss per limited partnership unit) compared to net income of $137 million ($0.62 per limited partnership unit) in the prior period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $606 million compared to $530 million in the prior period, reflecting increased contribution from our Business Services and Infrastructure Services segments.

Operational Update

The following table presents Adjusted EBITDA by segment:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, US$ millions, unaudited 2023 20225 2023 20225 Business Services $ 223 $ 153 $ 435 $ 247 Infrastructure Services 216 205 441 413 Industrials 196 204 415 421 Corporate and Other (29 ) (32 ) (63 ) (65 ) Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 606 $ 530 $ 1,228 $ 1,016



Our Business Services segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $223 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $153 million for the same period in 2022. Results benefited from the contribution of recent acquisitions, partially offset by reduced contribution from our residential mortgage insurer given a more balanced Canadian housing market. Current period results included contribution from our dealer software and technology services and rental car services operations which we acquired in July 2022 and October 2022, respectively.

Our Infrastructure Services segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $216 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $205 million during the same period in 2022. Higher contribution from lottery services and improved performance at work access services was partially offset by reduced contribution from offshore oil services.

Our Industrials segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $196 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $204 million during the same period in 2022. Increased performance at our advanced energy storage operation driven by higher advanced battery volumes was offset by reduced contribution from smaller operations including graphite electrode operations and our natural gas producer.

The following table presents Adjusted EFO4 by segment:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, US$ millions, unaudited 2023 20225 2023 20225 Business Services $ 119 $ 138 $ 332 $ 198 Infrastructure Services 88 124 174 263 Industrials 63 101 225 223 Corporate and Other (85 ) (34 ) (165 ) (65 )



Adjusted EFO for the three months ended June 30, 2023 reflected the impact of higher interest expense and higher taxes. Interest expense increased compared to the prior period due to higher interest rates and higher borrowings associated with recent acquisitions. Current tax expense increased compared to the prior period primarily due to higher taxes within our Business Services segment. Adjusted EFO in the current period included an $8 million net gain recognized on a financial asset in our Business Services segment. Prior period Adjusted EFO included a $19 million net gain recognized on the sale of a financial asset in our Business Services segment.

Strategic Initiatives

Payment Processing Services

In June 2023 we reached an agreement to acquire Network International (“Network”), for approximately $3 billion. Network is a leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions. The transaction will be funded with approximately $1.9 billion of equity, of which we expect our share to be approximately $150 million and the balance funded by institutional partners.

Road Fuels Operation

In June 2023 our road fuels operation reached an agreement to sell its North American retail gas station assets for total consideration of approximately $460 million. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

Automotive Aftermarket Parts Remanufacturing

In July 2023 we sold a majority of our automotive aftermarket parts remanufacturing operation to a larger competitor and received a royalty interest on the performance of the newly merged business. Upfront cash proceeds from the sale were used to extinguish existing debt within the business.

Liquidity

We ended the quarter with approximately $1.5 billion of liquidity at the corporate level including $177 million of cash and liquid securities and $1.3 billion of availability on our term credit facilities.

Distribution

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.0625 per unit, payable on September 29, 2023 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2023.

Additional Information

The Board has reviewed and approved this news release, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements contained herein.

Brookfield Business Partners’ Letter to Unitholders and the Supplemental Information are available on our website https://bbu.brookfield.com under Reports & Filings.

Notes:

Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, redemption-exchange unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and BBUC exchangeable shareholders. Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit calculated as net income (loss) attributable to limited partners divided by the average number of limited partnership units outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 which were 74.6 million and 74.6 million, respectively (June 30, 2022: 75.3 million and 76.0 million, respectively). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure of operating performance presented as net income and equity accounted income at the partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments, respectively, excluding the impact of interest income (expense), net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, gains (losses) on acquisitions/dispositions, net, transaction costs, restructuring charges, revaluation gains or losses, impairment expenses or reversals, other income or expenses, and preferred equity distributions. The partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests consistent with how the partnership determines net income attributable to non-controlling interests in its IFRS consolidated statements of operating results. The partnership believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides a comprehensive understanding of the ability of its businesses to generate recurring earnings which allows users to better understand and evaluate the underlying financial performance of the partnership’s operations and excludes items that the partnership believes do not directly relate to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring items necessary for business operations. Please refer to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA included elsewhere in this release. Adjusted EFO is the partnership’s segment measure of profit or loss and is presented as net income and equity accounted income at the partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments, respectively, excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization expense, deferred income taxes, transaction costs, restructuring charges, unrealized revaluation gains or losses, impairment expenses or reversals and other income or expense items that are not directly related to revenue generating activities. The partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests consistent with how the partnership determines net income attributable to non-controlling interests in its IFRS consolidated statements of operating results. In order to provide additional insight regarding the partnership’s operating performance over the lifecycle of an investment, Adjusted EFO includes the impact of preferred equity distributions and realized disposition gains or losses recorded in net income, other comprehensive income, or directly in equity, such as ownership changes. Adjusted EFO does not include legal and other provisions that may occur from time to time in the partnership’s operations and that are one-time or non-recurring and not directly tied to the partnership’s operations, such as those for litigation or contingencies. Adjusted EFO includes expected credit losses and bad debt allowances recorded in the normal course of the partnership’s operations. Adjusted EFO allows the partnership to evaluate its segments on the basis of return on invested capital generated by its operations and allows the partnership to evaluate the performance of its segments on a levered basis. On January 1, 2023, our residential mortgage insurer adopted a new accounting standard, IFRS 17. Our comparative period information has been adjusted to present the results of our residential mortgage insurer measured in accordance with IFRS 17. The new IFRS 17 accounting standard has no impact on the fundamental economics or cash flow of the business. Total earnings recognized over the duration of an insurance contract is unchanged, however the timing of revenues and earnings is impacted by the new IFRS 17 measurement model. Compared to the previous accounting standard, the recognition of revenue in accordance with IFRS 17 has more sensitivity to changes in macroeconomic variables and will generally be slower except in periods of rapidly increasing home prices. Losses on claims will be largely unchanged with the adoption of IFRS 17, but loss ratios will be higher during periods of slower revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 17.

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation, or Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $850 billion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Business Partners’ previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR, and are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com under Reports & Filings. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at US$ millions, unaudited June 30, 2023 December 31, 20221 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,022 $ 2,870 Financial assets 13,429 12,908 Accounts and other receivable, net 7,188 7,278 Inventory and other assets 8,284 7,559 Property, plant and equipment 16,296 15,893 Deferred income tax assets 1,282 1,245 Intangible assets 23,394 23,953 Equity accounted investments 2,050 2,065 Goodwill 15,369 15,479 Total Assets $ 90,314 $ 89,250 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Corporate borrowings $ 1,990 $ 2,100 Accounts payable and other 20,963 20,430 Non-recourse borrowings in subsidiaries of Brookfield Business Partners 44,908 44,593 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,561 3,698 Equity Limited partners $ 1,456 $ 1,408 Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-exchange units 1,360 1,318 Special limited partner — — BBUC exchangeable shares 1,424 1,378 Preferred securities 1,490 1,490 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 13,162 12,835 18,892 18,429 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 90,314 $ 89,250

Notes:

Comparative prior period results have been adjusted in accordance with the new IFRS 17 accounting standard adopted at our residential mortgage insurer on January 1, 2023.





Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, US$ millions, unaudited

2023 20221 2023 20221 Revenues $ 13,506 $ 14,607 $ 27,264 $ 28,034 Direct operating costs (12,330 ) (13,678 ) (24,796 ) (26,269 ) General and administrative expenses (398 ) (306 ) (799 ) (604 ) Interest income (expense), net (932 ) (556 ) (1,797 ) (1,016 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net 28 41 53 91 Impairment reversal (expense), net (7 ) 78 (7 ) 78 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net 87 — 168 — Other income (expense), net 138 (218 ) 267 (317 ) Income (loss) before income tax 92 (32 ) 353 (3 ) Income tax (expense) recovery Current (267 ) (75 ) (393 ) (154 ) Deferred 216 387 284 427 Net income (loss) $ 41 $ 280 $ 244 $ 270 Attributable to: Limited partners $ (16 ) $ 47 $ 9 $ 55 Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-exchange units (16 ) 44 8 51 Special limited partner — — — — BBUC exchangeable shares (16 ) 46 9 47 Preferred securities 22 — 44 — Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 67 143 174 117

Notes:

Comparative prior period results have been adjusted in accordance with the new IFRS 17 accounting standard adopted at our residential mortgage insurer on January 1, 2023.





Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 US$ millions, unaudited Business

Services

Infrastructure

Services

Industrials

Corporate

and Other

Total

Net income (loss) $ 254 $ (136 ) $ (26 ) $ (51 ) $ 41 Add or subtract the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 252 301 354 — 907 Impairment reversal (expense), net 6 1 — — 7 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net (87 ) — — — (87 ) Other income (expense), net1 (214 ) 11 62 3 (138 ) Income tax (expense) recovery 162 7 (103 ) (15 ) 51 Equity accounted income (loss), net (10 ) (11 ) (7 ) — (28 ) Interest income (expense), net 265 281 352 34 932 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 15 44 16 — 75 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (420 ) (282 ) (452 ) — (1,154 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 223 $ 216 $ 196 $ (29 ) $ 606

Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $159 million of net gains on debt modification and extinguishment, $66 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $27 million of transaction costs, $89 million of net revaluation gains, $13 million of net gains on the sale of property, plant and equipment and $30 million of other expenses. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.





Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 US$ millions, unaudited Business

Services

Infrastructure

Services

Industrials

Corporate

and Other

Total

Net income (loss) $ 430 $ (35 ) $ (57 ) $ (94 ) $ 244 Add or subtract the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 505 604 698 — 1,807 Impairment reversal (expense), net 6 1 — — 7 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net (154 ) (14 ) — — (168 ) Other income (expense), net1 (185 ) (176 ) 90 4 (267 ) Income tax (expense) recovery 201 14 (68 ) (38 ) 109 Equity accounted income (loss) (12 ) (20 ) (21 ) — (53 ) Interest income (expense), net 506 541 685 65 1,797 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 29 86 31 — 146 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (891 ) (560 ) (943 ) — (2,394 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 435 $ 441 $ 415 $ (63 ) $ 1,228

Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $392 million of net gains on debt modification and extinguishment, $113 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $48 million of transaction costs, $87 million of net revaluation gains, $13 million of net gains on the sale of property, plant and equipment and $64 million of other expenses. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by our investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.





Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures Three Months Ended June 30, 20224 US$ millions, unaudited Business

Services

Infrastructure

Services

Industrials

Corporate

and Other

Total

Net income (loss) $ 99 $ 137 $ 85 $ (41 ) $ 280 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 108 340 328 — 776 Impairment reversal (expense), net 3 125 (206 ) — (78 ) Other income (expense), net1 65 50 96 7 218 Income tax expense (recovery) 43 (402 ) 63 (16 ) (312 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net (10 ) (11 ) (20 ) — (41 ) Interest income (expense), net 67 190 281 18 556 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 15 39 23 — 77 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (237 ) (263 ) (446 ) — (946 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 153 $ 205 $ 204 $ (32 ) $ 530

Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $131 million of net revaluation losses, $37 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $40 million of transaction costs, $20 million of net gains on the sale of property, plant and equipment and $30 million of other expenses. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by our investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. Comparative prior period results have been adjusted in accordance with the new IFRS 17 accounting standard adopted at our residential mortgage insurer on January 1, 2023.





Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures Six Months Ended June 30, 20224 US$ millions, unaudited Business

Services

Infrastructure

Services

Industrials

Corporate

and Other

Total

Net income (loss) $ 102 $ 189 $ 51 $ (72 ) $ 270 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 214 591 665 — 1,470 Impairment reversal (expense), net 3 125 (206 ) — (78 ) Other income (expense), net1 61 94 155 7 317 Income tax expense (recovery) 35 (404 ) 125 (29 ) (273 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net (15 ) (30 ) (46 ) — (91 ) Interest income (expense), net 141 321 525 29 1,016 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 24 65 46 — 135 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (318 ) (538 ) (894 ) — (1,750 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 247 $ 413 $ 421 $ (65 ) $ 1,016

Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $148 million of net revaluation losses, $66 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $59 million of transaction costs, $18 million of net gains on the sale of property, plant and equipment and $62 million of other expenses. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by our investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. Comparative prior period results have been adjusted in accordance with the new IFRS 17 accounting standard adopted at our residential mortgage insurer on January 1, 2023.





Brookfield Business Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Brookfield, News, August 4, 2023 – Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) announced today its net income (loss) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, US$ millions, unaudited 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Brookfield Business Partners $ 108 $ 789 $ (32 ) $ 625



Net income attributable to Brookfield Business Partners for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $108 million compared to $789 million during the same period in 2022. Current period results included contribution from our dealer software and technology services operation which we acquired in July 2022 and a remeasurement gain on our exchangeable and class B shares that are classified as liabilities under IFRS. As at June 30, 2023, the exchangeable and class B shares were remeasured to reflect the closing price of $17.23 per unit.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.0625 per share, payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2023. This dividend is identical in amount per share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution declared today by the Board of Directors of the general partner of Brookfield Business Partners on its units.

Additional Information

Each exchangeable share of Brookfield Business Corporation has been structured with the intention of providing an economic return equivalent to one unit of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Each exchangeable share will be exchangeable at the option of the holder for one unit. Brookfield Business Corporation will target that dividends on its exchangeable shares will be declared and paid at the same time as distributions are declared and paid on the Brookfield Business Partners’ units and that dividends on each exchangeable share will be declared and paid in the same amount as distributions are declared and paid on each unit to provide holders of exchangeable shares with an economic return equivalent to holders of units.

In addition to carefully considering the disclosures made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review the Letter to Unitholders, Supplemental Information and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com .

Please note that Brookfield Business Corporation’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com/bbuc under Reports & Filings. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.





Brookfield Business Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at US$ millions, unaudited June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 836 $ 736 Financial assets 636 497 Accounts and other receivable, net 2,983 3,191 Inventory, net 706 635 Other assets 1,407 1,466 Property, plant and equipment 3,750 3,765 Deferred income tax assets 565 626 Intangible assets 9,082 9,295 Equity accounted investments 249 251 Goodwill 6,712 6,914 Total Assets $ 26,926 $ 27,376 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 7,393 $ 7,639 Non-recourse borrowings in subsidiaries of Brookfield Business Corporation 13,171 12,913 Exchangeable and class B shares 1,257 1,237 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,405 1,516 Equity Brookfield Business Partners $ 327 $ 359 Non-controlling interests 3,373 3,712 3,700 4,071 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 26,926 $ 27,376





Brookfield Business Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, US$ millions, unaudited 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 2,914 $ 2,318 $ 5,835 $ 4,569 Direct operating costs (2,566 ) (2,110 ) (5,117 ) (4,135 ) General and administrative expenses (117 ) (72 ) (224 ) (140 ) Interest income (expense), net (307 ) (133 ) (586 ) (240 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net 3 2 — 3 Impairment expense, net (7 ) — (7 ) — Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net 87 — 101 — Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares 101 696 (20 ) 528 Other income (expense), net 145 (24 ) 88 (67 ) Income (loss) before income tax 253 677 70 518 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (113 ) (17 ) (158 ) (33 ) Deferred 18 390 61 402 Net income (loss) $ 158 $ 1,050 $ (27 ) $ 887 Attributable to: Brookfield Business Partners $ 108 $ 789 $ (32 ) $ 625 Non-controlling interests 50 261 5 262



