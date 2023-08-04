Lateral Flow POC Reader Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Lateral Flow POC Reader Market

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Lateral Flow POC Reader Market

Lateral Flow POC Reader is a universal mobile analysis device for the qualitative and quantitative analysis of lateral flow assays, immunological rapid tests for point-of-care diagnostics. The tests can originate in multiple fields of application, such as cancer and heart disease diagnostics or drug screening.

The global Lateral Flow POC Reader market size was valued at USD 608.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 736.6 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 2.8 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Lateral Flow POC Reader key players include Abbott(Alere), QIAGEN, LRE Medical (Esterline), BD Company, Axxin, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 45 percentage.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 40 percentage, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 45 percentage.

In terms of product, Benchtop Readers is the largest segment, with a share over 65 percentage

Market segmentation

Lateral Flow POC Reader market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Lateral Flow POC Reader market report are:

Abbott (Alere)

QIAGEN

LRE Medical (Esterline)

BD Company

Axxin

Chembio Diagnostics (optricon)

Trinity Biotech

Detekt Biomedical

Quidel Corporation

Abingdon

Magnasense

Fio Corporation

NOW Diagnostic(Cellmic LLC)

Buhlmann Laboratories

Market segment by Type

Digital/Mobile Readers

Benchtop Readers

Market segment by Application

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Cardiac Marker Testing

Cholesterol and Lipid Testing

Drugs-of-Abuse Testing

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:

To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Lateral Flow POC Reader

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

This report profiles key players in the global Lateral Flow POC Reader market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

Key Questions Answered

How big is the global Lateral Flow POC Reader market?

What is the demand of the global Lateral Flow POC Reader market?

What is the year over year growth of the global Lateral Flow POC Reader market?

What is the production and production value of the global Lateral Flow POC Reader market?

Who are the key producers in the global Lateral Flow POC Reader market?

What are the growth factors driving the market demand?

